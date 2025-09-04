Trending topics:
Serie A
Comments

Repetitive flaw bites back: Milan fined as Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez’s side pays price for ignoring key Serie A regulation

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Santiago Gimenez (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty imagesSantiago Gimenez (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

Christian Pulisic delivered the decisive blow, Santiago Gimenez saw another chance slip away, and Milan finally collected their first win of the Serie A season. A 2-0 triumph away at Lecce eased the early tension around Massimiliano Allegri’s squad. Yet the night was not without controversy. Despite the three points and Pulisic’s late strike, Milan left Via Del Mare with more than just relief—they also carried the burden of a financial penalty, the result of a familiar mistake that continues to haunt the club.

The Rossoneri entered the clash under pressure after a disappointing opening defeat to Cremonese. With the squad depleted—Rafael Leao, Ardon Jashari, and Pulisic all initially sidelinedAllegri had no room for excuses. They needed a win before the international break, and that urgency showed in flashes from the very first whistle.

Matteo Gabbia appeared to have given the visitors the dream start with a fourth-minute header, only for VAR to intervene and rule it out. Later, Santiago Gimenez thought he had finally found the breakthrough, but his goal was also chalked off for offside.

The deadlock wasn’t broken until the 66th minute, when Luka Modrić delivered a pinpoint in-swinging ball that Ruben Loftus-Cheek rose highest to nod home. Relief swept across the Milan bench, and Pulisic—brought on in the second half—ensured the result ten minutes from time. A clever run, sharp positioning, and a calm finish sealed a much-needed victory.

Pulisic’s impact and Gimenez’s struggles

For Pulisic, the night was a reminder of his growing importance to Milan. After an underwhelming display against Cremonese and a minor knock that kept him on the bench at Lecce, the American showed his trademark intelligence. He may lack the flair of Rafael Leao, but his knack for finding decisive moments remains invaluable.

The opposite can be said for Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican striker endured another difficult outing, struggling with first touches and composure in front of goal. His disallowed effort aside, he squandered a golden chance in a one-on-one, dragging the ball wide. Two matches into the season, his form search continues.

Christian Pulisic

The rule break that cost Milan

But the real talking point beyond the goals came not from the players, but from the sidelines. At the start of the second half, Allegri’s intensity boiled over. In his determination to issue detailed tactical instructions, he held up the restart of the match.

By the time the Rossoneri emerged from the tunnel, Lecce’s players were already lined up and waiting. The referee noted the “unjustified delay of the start of the second half by three minutes”, and Serie A’s Sports Court responded with a fine. The punishment? Around $4,600, a minor sum for a club of Milan’s size, but a warning sign nonetheless.

This isn’t the first time the team has been penalized for delays. Even last season under Sergio Conceicao, the Rossoneri developed a reputation for returning late after halftime. While $4,600 won’t dent the club’s finances, the pattern of unprofessionalism risks creating distractions in key fixtures.

