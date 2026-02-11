Trending topics:
AC Milan
Santiago Gimenez’s AC Milan future in doubt as club reportedly targets 4-time Premier League winner

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.
Santiago Gimenez’s 2025-26 season has fallen well short of expectations, with the striker eager to fight for a place at AC Milan and reluctant to leave during the summer transfer window, but now sidelined through injury. With his future up in the air, reports have surfaced that the Rossoneri are targeting the signing of a four-time Premier League winner.

With Massimiliano Allegri taking over as head coach, Gimenez began the season as the team’s starting striker. However, an ankle issue in October developed into a serious hematoma problem, ultimately leading him to undergo surgery in December, a decision that will cause him to miss most of the season.

After the draw against AS Roma on January 25, Allegri addressed the striker’s condition: “As for Giménez, he’s progressing well. He’ll undoubtedly be a major asset for the end of the season, since he still has a long way to go before returning.” With fitness concerns lingering and the striker still short of the expectations set when he arrived from Feyenoord, speculation about a potential departure has begun to grow.

AC Milan targeting Gabriel Jesus

As reported by Tuttosport, Gabriel Jesus has been shortlisted as a target for AC Milan. Convinced that Santiago Gimenez could be sold after the 2026 World Cup, the Rossoneri are eager to strengthen their frontline with an established player, identifying the Brazilian striker as an ideal fit.

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal.

His current situation at Arsenal could also ease the possibility of a move away from the Premier League side. After recovering from the ACL injury he suffered last season, Gabriel Jesus has appeared in only 16 games for the Gunners, including four starts, scoring four goals and providing one assist so far in the 2025-26 campaign.

Currently, head coach Mikel Arteta has Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz ahead of him in the pecking order, leaving the Brazilian as the manager’s third option. Set to turn 29 in April, Jesus still has several years left at the highest level, and a move to Serie A could help reignite his career.

Fiorentina’s Moise Kean has also emerged as another potential target for AC Milan, although he too has struggled for form while battling with his club near the relegation zone in Serie A. However, with four Premier League titles in his trophy cabinet (all won with Manchester City) and a Transfermarkt valuation of €20 million, Gabriel Jesus would represent a first-class replacement if Gimenez ends up leaving the Italian side.

