Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr $65M teammate reportedly agrees to join Saudi Pro League rival

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Super Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli at Hong Kong Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Hong Kong, China.
Al Nassr have been restructuring both their squad and front office in an effort to build the right environment around star forward Cristiano Ronaldo. As one of the final moves of the transfer window, a $65 million teammate of Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to join a Saudi Pro League rival.

Following Ronaldo’s renewal in June, the Portuguese legend has gained greater influence at the club. Simao Coutinho and Jose Semedo have taken executive roles, Jorge Jesus was appointed as head coach, and João Félix arrived to strengthen the attack. Ronaldo is also said to have played a part in Jhon Durán’s move to Fenerbahce. Now, to complete the squad overhaul, another foreign player is on his way out.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr have reached an agreement with Al Qadsiah for midfielder Otávio. The Portuguese international was one of the foreign players left out of Jorge Jesus’ plans early this season. With no role in the squad, the 31-year-old is now set to continue his career in the Saudi Pro League — but no longer alongside Ronaldo.

Al Nassr paid Porto a €60 million fee (around $65 million) to sign Otávio in August 2023. However, across two seasons, he never cemented himself as one of the team’s standout stars. In 84 appearances, he registered 12 goals and 16 assists, and is now expected to sign with Al Qadsiah on a deal through June 2027.

Otavio of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring 2nd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Fateh at Al Awwal Park Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Laporte’s situation remains unresolved

Alongside Otávio, Aymeric Laporte was another high-profile player linked with a departure after being excluded from the squad that traveled to Hong Kong for the Saudi Super Cup and the start of the SPL season. However, his transfer fell apart when the paperwork arrived just hours after the deadline.

Robert Lewandowski to join Cristiano Ronaldo? Al-Nassr and another Saudi Pro League club table in dizzying $117m-per-season bid for Barcelona veteran

Robert Lewandowski to join Cristiano Ronaldo? Al-Nassr and another Saudi Pro League club table in dizzying $117m-per-season bid for Barcelona veteran

Laporte was on the verge of sealing a return to Athletic Bilbao, but after the documents were submitted too late, the move collapsed. FIFA reviewed the situation, but the deal was ultimately voided, forcing the Spanish defender back to Al Nassr.

The Otávio move was able to go through as the Saudi transfer window closes two days later than in Europe, which shut at the end of July with some extensions until August 1. Unlike his Portuguese teammate, Laporte is now expected to remain at Al Nassr at least until January 2026, when the next winter window opens — a setback that could impact his World Cup aspirations with Spain.

