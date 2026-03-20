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Manchester United’s $92M move for Brazil’S Guimaraes reportedly under threat from Real Madrid

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United runs with the ball during the Premier League match.
© George Wood/Getty ImagesBruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United runs with the ball during the Premier League match.

Bruno Guimaraes was reportedly in talks to join Premier League giants Manchester United in a multi-million-dollar deal, but the move could collapse due to Real Madrid emerging as a potential competitor.

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes,Reuters reported, detailing a fee close to €80 million (approximately $92 million). “But renewed interest from Real Madrid threatens to complicate the proposed move.”

The Red Devils are searching for a midfielder who can fill the void left by Casemiro, whose contract expires on June 30 and who has already stated he does not intend to renew for next season.

In fact, the former Real Madrid midfielder is reportedly behind Manchester United’s interest in Bruno, whom he knows well from their time together with the Brazil national team. “Casemiro has personally recommended Guimaraes as his ideal successor, citing his experience and leadership,Reuters added.

Manchester United star Carlos Casemiro

Casemiro of Manchester United during a Premier League match.

Real Madrid also need midfield reinforcements

Just as Manchester United are set to lose Casemiro in the near future, Real Madrid are still looking to replace two legends who left the club in recent years: Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Adding to that is the potential departure of Eduardo Camavinga, for whom Los Blancos are reportedly willing to listen to offers.

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Guimaraes has long been admired by the Spanish side, dating back to the Carlo Ancelotti era. The Italian coach recommended him three years ago as a successor to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in Real’s midfield and the player came close to joining the club,” Reuters reported.

That deal fell through in the summer of 2022, when Newcastle United paid more than $50 million to Olympique Lyonnais to sign the Brazilian midfielder. However, Guimaraes’ performances in the Premier League have reignited Real Madrid’s interest.

Guimaraes is a key piece for Brazil

Although the move to Newcastle United initially prevented Carlo Ancelotti from bringing Bruno Guimaraes to Real Madrid, the two were reunited with the Brazil national team. Since taking charge in the summer of 2025, the coach has given the midfielder a prominent role in his squad.

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Guimaraes has been included in every roster selected by Carlo Ancelotti since June of last year, across both World Cup qualifiers and subsequent friendlies. In fact, he has started all eight of Brazil’s matches during that span, recording one goal and two assists. That makes him one of the virtually certain names in the 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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