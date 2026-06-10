Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

‘Argentina weren’t favorites at the last World Cup, and they won’: Guimaraes defends Brazil’s 2026 hopes

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi and Bruno Guimaraes.
© Clive Brunskill/Harry Murphy/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Bruno Guimaraes.

Brazil are set to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign looking to end a 24-year drought without lifting the trophy. Bruno Guimaraes addressed the widespread perception that his national team are not among the leading favorites and pointed to Argentina as an example.

“Argentina weren’t favorites at the last World Cup, and they won,” Guimaraes said during a press conference this week when asked whether he believed Brazil could win the trophy despite their struggles in recent years and the team’s unconvincing performances.

However, the comparison with Argentina is open to debate. Four years ago, Lionel Messi and his teammates entered the 2022 World Cup as the reigning Copa America and Finalissima champions. They were playing convincing soccer and carried a 36-match unbeaten streak that ended in their opener against Saudi Arabia.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

There was no unanimous agreement at the time regarding Argentina’s status as title contenders, but many observers did hold that view. By contrast, caution surrounding Brazil‘s chances now appears to be more widespread and supported by tangible evidence.

Carlo Ancelloti, head coach of Brazil.

Carlo Ancelloti, head coach of Brazil.

Brazil finished fifth in the World Cup qualifiers, 10 points behind Argentina, after a turbulent cycle that included the departures of two head coaches before Carlo Ancelotti arrived last summer. Under the Italian manager, they have played 12 matches across official competitions and friendlies, recording seven wins, two draws and three losses.

Advertisement
Neymar unlikely to face Morocco as Carlo Ancelotti receives new World Cup injury return timeline for Brazil star after fresh assessment

see also

Neymar unlikely to face Morocco as Carlo Ancelotti receives new World Cup injury return timeline for Brazil star after fresh assessment

Guimaraes defends Brazil’s chances

At the same press conference, Bruno Guimaraes defended Brazil’s chances of competing for the title at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He first pointed to the history and tradition of the national team. “No one has five stars on their chest,” he said, referring to Brazil’s record as the most successful team in World Cup history.

We have great players shining at the best teams in the world, like Vini and Raphinha,” added the Newcastle midfielder while explaining his optimism about Brazil’s chances. “We must show proper respect to our players.”

Brazil face a tough challenge in their opener

As members of Group C, Brazil will be among the first teams to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. They will face Morocco on Saturday in a difficult test against a team that reached the semifinals in Qatar 2022 and finished as runners-up at the 2025 AFCON just a few months ago.

Advertisement

On paper, that will be Carlo Ancelotti’s team’s toughest challenge of the group stage. They will then face Haiti on Friday, June 19, before wrapping up that phase of the tournament five days later against Scotland.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Brazil vs USWNT match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Brazil vs USWNT match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Brazil will square off with USWNT in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the matchup live.

Neymar unlikely to face Morocco as Carlo Ancelotti receives new World Cup injury return timeline for Brazil star after fresh assessment

Neymar unlikely to face Morocco as Carlo Ancelotti receives new World Cup injury return timeline for Brazil star after fresh assessment

While optimism has grown following the latest medical assessments, the chances of the superstar featuring in the opening match appear to be fading.

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Only eight different national teams have won the FIFA World Cup in nearly a century since the tournament's inaugural edition.

Neymar making ‘good progress’ from injury but still has no return date for Ancelotti’s Brazil

Neymar making ‘good progress’ from injury but still has no return date for Ancelotti’s Brazil

While Brazil issued a statement revealing that Neymar is making "good progress" in his recovery from injury, the star forward still doesn't have a return date to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo