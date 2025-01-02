Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the greatest players in the history of football, have captivated the world with their exceptional talent and fierce rivalry. With a combined total exceeding 1,700 goals and 80 collective team titles, plus countless individual awards, their careers have redefined the standards of excellence in the sport.

Both players remain active, defying age and expectations and showing no signs of imminent retirement. This article explores their head-to-head record, answering the question: How many times have Messi and Ronaldo faced off, and who holds the edge?

In their illustrious careers, Messi and Ronaldo have clashed an impressive 37 times, beginning with a Champions League encounter between Barcelona and Manchester United in the 2007/08 season and culminating in a friendly match between PSG and the Riyadh Season Team in April 2023.

The majority of these encounters (30) took place in the highly anticipated El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The remaining matches comprise two international friendlies featuring their respective national teams, Argentina and Portugal.

The head-to-head record

Over the course of their 37 meetings, a clear victor in the head-to-head competition emerges:

Messi Wins: 17

17 Ronaldo Wins: 11

11 Draws: 9

A more granular analysis of their clashes reveals further insights:

El Clásico: Messi holds a significant advantage, with 14 wins compared to Ronaldo’s 8, and 8 draws.

Champions League: The two titans are evenly matched in the Champions League, with 2 wins each and 2 draws.

Finals: Ronaldo edges out Messi in finals (Champions League, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa matches), with 3 wins to Messi's 2.

Goals: Remarkably, both players have scored an equal number of goals (23) in these 37 matches.

Assists: Messi holds a distinct advantage in assists, with 12 to Ronaldo's mere 1.

International Friendlies: The two international friendlies between Argentina and Portugal resulted in one win each.

A comprehensive list of all 37 matches played between Messi and Ronaldo reveals a rich tapestry of memorable encounters, showcasing their individual brilliance, strategic prowess, and the intensity of their rivalry. (The complete list of matches, including scores and goal scorers, is available in the original Spanish text and could be included in a more comprehensive article).

The Messi vs. Ronaldo rivalry transcends mere statistics. It’s a captivating narrative that captures the imagination of fans worldwide. Their head-to-head record, while interesting, only offers a partial perspective on their overall careers and their respective contributions to the beautiful game.