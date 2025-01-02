A really remarkable 2024 calendar year has passed for Christian Pulisic at AC Milan. After a turbulent stint at Chelsea, the American winger has found his stride in Italy, becoming one of the standout performers in Serie A. His brilliance has now been recognized with inclusion in WhoScored.com‘s 2024 Serie A Team of the Year, earning a 7.12 average rating.

Remarkably, Pulisic was the only Milan player to make the list, and no other players from the USMNT were featured, such as his compatriots Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah, or Weston McKennie.

While Pulisic made his mark, his teammates, including Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, Tijjani Reijnders, and Mike Maignan, failed to secure spots in the final XI. This absence underscores the challenges the Rossoneri faced last year under former coaches Stefano Pioli and Paulo Fonseca, where individual brilliance often gave way to inconsistency as a team.

Pulisic’s journey to becoming “Captain America” at Milan

Pulisic’s rise at the San Siro has been nothing short of a renaissance. After enduring limited opportunities and recurring injuries at Chelsea, his move to the Rossoneri offered a fresh start—and he seized it. Dubbed “Captain America” by fans, Pulisic has scored eight goals and provided six assists in just 20 Serie A games this season, filling the void left by Rafael Leao’s inconsistent performances.

In fact, his performances in 2024 have been nothing short of historic. He became only the second Milan midfielder in the last two decades to record 20 goal contributions in a single Serie A season—a feat previously achieved by the legendary Kaka. Over the calendar year, Pulisic tallied 11 goals and 10 assists, bringing his total contributions in Serie A to an impressive 21.

Notably, the 26-year-old accomplished this milestone without taking penalties, showcasing his efficiency and impact in open play. His achievements have drawn comparisons to Milan greats, and his ability to deliver under pressure has solidified his place as a cornerstone of the club’s future.

No other USMNT players – Worry for Pochettino?

Despite Pulisic’s heroics, the absence of other Milan and USMNT players in the Serie A Team of the Year highlights broader concerns. Yunus Musah, another American in Milan’s squad, has yet to make a significant impact in Italy. Similarly, Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie, both plying their trade at Juventus, missed the cut, reflecting the challenges faced by American players in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.