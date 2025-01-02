Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr remains uncertain as rumors swirl about his next career move. At 39 years old, the Portuguese superstar is reportedly contemplating a new chapter in 2025 while remaining laser-focused on achieving his ultimate milestone: 1,000 career goals. With his contract set to expire in June 2025, Ronaldo is free to negotiate with other clubs starting January 1. While he has expressed a desire to win the Saudi Pro League before leaving, his commitment to Al-Nassr may hinge on an unexpected star acquisition.

Intriguingly, the Riyadh side appears to have a plan to convince the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to stay, involving one of Pep Guardiola’s trusted lieutenants from Manchester City’s treble-winning squad.

Reports suggest that Kyle Walker, the Sky Blues’ veteran right-back and Champions League winner, has emerged as a key target for Al-Nassr. According to The Sun, several Saudi Pro League clubs, including Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, are also vying for Walker’s signature. However, Al-Nassr’s interest stands out, given their desire to pair him with Ronaldo in what could be a blockbuster move.

Walker, who joined Manchester City in 2017 from Tottenham, has enjoyed an illustrious career. Six Premier League titles, multiple domestic trophies, and the coveted Champions League crown in 2023 cemented his legacy as one of Guardiola’s most dependable players. Yet, at 34 years old, the Englishman’s time at the top level may be winding down, and a move to the Saudi Pro League could represent a fitting final chapter.

Speaking on the FIVE podcast earlier this year, the defender admitted he wouldn’t rule out a move to the Middle East: “I’ll never say never. The money they’re paying and everything is obviously a massive factor in why they’re going out there. Ronaldo opened the pathway for everyone to go there.”

Ronaldo’s ambitions and Al-Nassr’s ace up sleeve

For Ronaldo, the focus remains on creating history. Marca reports that the Portuguese forward is exploring opportunities for his next challenge, but he remains committed to leaving Al-Nassr on a high note by capturing a Saudi Pro League title. At the same time, Stefano Pioli’s side is eager to retain his services, recognizing Ronaldo’s unmatched star power and influence in the league’s global expansion.

Bringing in a player of Kyle Walker’s caliber could be a persuasive move. Walker’s experience at the highest levels of European soccer, combined with his defensive prowess and leadership, would undoubtedly bolster Al-Nassr’s squad. It could also serve as a statement of intent, signaling the club’s ambition to dominate both domestically and on the continental stage.

Manchester City’s rebuilding plans

Manchester City’s openness to Walker’s departure further fuels the speculation. While the defender remains under contract until 2026, recent performances have sparked debates about his role in the team. Guardiola has reportedly been eyeing potential replacements, including Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina, as part of a broader plan to refresh an aging squad.

During the 2024-25 season, Walker’s form has been inconsistent, leading to reduced playing time. In City’s recent 2-0 victory over Leicester City, Walker started on the bench, playing only 20 minutes—a clear indication of his shifting status. As Guardiola navigates a challenging season, marked by injuries and declining performances, letting the English veteran go could align with the club’s long-term strategy.