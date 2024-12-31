Despite his impressive achievements in 2024, winning the Copa América with Argentina and the MLS Supporters’ Shield with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi finished fifth in El País‘s poll for the best player in the Americas. The 37-year-old Argentine superstar’s consistent high level of performance continues to impress fans, but he finished behind Luis Henrique of Botafogo, who secured first place.

The results themselves highlight the considerable achievements and talent amongst footballers in the Americas. The poll results have generated significant discussion amongst fans.

Luis Henrique’s victory is attributed to his crucial role in Botafogo’s success, both in the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirao. His contributions (four goals and three assists in the Copa Libertadores) directly impacted the club’s achievement in winning the major competition. The high percentage of votes (52%) shows the impact of his performances and his significance to the club. The poll itself suggests that there is considerable value placed on winning major titles.

Messi’s strong showing despite injury setbacks

Lionel Messi‘s fifth-place finish is still remarkable. He shared the position with Peñarol star Leo Fernández, both receiving 14 votes. Messi had an impressive year, winning major trophies, but his limited appearances due to an ankle injury in July likely impacted his overall ranking.

The reduced number of appearances was due to injury, which demonstrates the difficulty in remaining at the highest levels of the game while suffering injury issues. The impact of injury suggests that even the highest-level athletes can experience considerable challenges in maintaining a consistent level of performance.

Complete Ranking of El País’s Best Players in the Americas 2024:

Luis Henrique – 128 votes Jefferson Savarino – 25 votes Juanfer Quintero – 17 votes Thiago Almada – 15 votes Lionel Messi & Leo Fernández – 14 votes Igor Jesús – 5 votes Adrián Martínez – 3 votes Estêvão – 3 votes Diego Gómez – 3 votes Alex Arce – 3 votes

Lionel Messi played 25 matches for Inter Miami and 11 for Argentina in 2024. A significant ankle injury sustained in July’s Copa América final sidelined him for two months. Despite these injury challenges, he scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists for Inter Miami and 6 goals and 5 assists for Argentina. He secured a trophy with both teams. The impressive statistics highlight the player’s talent and ability to contribute significantly, even during a season with injury challenges.