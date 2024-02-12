Real Madrid took a massive step toward another LaLiga title with a win over Girona, but an injury to Jude Bellingham tarnished celebrations. The Englishman scored a brace in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over their biggest contender to win the Spanish top flight. The two goals against Girona continued a simply sensational debut campaign in Spain with 16 goals in 21 league fixtures. Yet, in the 57th minute, Bellingham went down and instantly required a substitution.

According to Real Madrid, the star midfielder sprained his ankle, and he will miss several games with the knock. The club did not provide a timetable for when the Englishman may return. However, the certainty is that Bellingham will miss Real Madrid’s upcoming Champions League game against RB Leipzig. It is the first leg of the round of 16, and Real Madrid is on the road in Germany to play the fifth-best team in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Speculating on when Jude Bellingham can return from injury, and the diagnosis of a sprained ankle could rule him out for three weeks. Again, there is no specification on the severity of the injury. Yet, Bellingham was walking and celebrating with his teammates at the Santiago Bernabeu after the win over Girona. At the very least, it is a sign that Bellingham’s recovery will be a quick one.

Games Jude Bellingham may miss with injury

Over the next three weeks, Real Madrid will have the opportunity to cement its spot at the top of the LaLiga table. Fortunately for Los Blancos, the games on the schedule are challenging, but not the end of the world. Real Madrid has already crossed off its games against Girona and Atletico Madrid, and it faces Barcelona at home in April. The three league games Bellingham may miss are against Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and Valencia. Sevilla and Valencia have strong histories, but recent form has not been kind to either. In fact, Valencia is the only team among those three to be in the top half of the table.

More importantly for Real Madrid is the prospect of losing Bellingham for the Champions League. The 14-time winners are, once again, one of the favorites to win the competition. Jude Bellingham has been instrumental in Real Madrid having a perfect record in the Champions League this season. RB Leipzig is not expected to knock off Real Madrid. Yet, without Bellingham’s goals, RB Leipzig can channel some of the success it had against its group-stage opponents.

How important is Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid?

There is no understating the impact Jude Bellingham has had on Real Madrid this season. At the age of 20, Bellingham’s performances have put him firmly in contention to win the current edition of the Ballon d’Or. A blazing start to the campaign wildly exceeded all expectations that were already high for Bellingham. However, the club has fared well without him when he has not been available.

Granted, the opposition is not the strongest in these games, but Real Madrid has won each of the four games Bellingham has not played in this season. Still, Carlo Ancelotti will be without the club leader in goals for the Champions League and several league contests. Bellingham’s 20 goals this season are seven more than Rodrygo, who ranks second in total goals for Real Madrid this season. As a catalyst in the midfield, Real Madrid’s attacking play will slow down without the Englishman.

