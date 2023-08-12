World Soccer Talk’s Girona TV schedule has all the details on when and where you can watch the Blanquivermells in the US.

Nearly a century old, Girona have only recently reached the top level of the Spanish football pyramid.

Girona TV Schedule

Girona on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, August 12 11:00 AM ET Real Sociedad vs. Girona ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes , ESPN Deportes , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream

Sunday, August 20 11:30 AM ET Girona vs. Getafe ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1930

Stadium: Estadi Montilivi

Manager: Míchel

Spanish top-flight titles: 0

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 0

European titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the Girona Match?

Every La Liga game, and select Segunda División matches, stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. You’ll find the Copa del Rey on ESPN+ as well.

Most LaLiga games are also aired on ESPN Deportes in Spanish. So if you have a service that carries the network, like Fubo and DirecTV Stream, you can see games there without subscribing to ESPN+.

Watch Girona on ESPN+:

Unfortunately, Girona have never qualified for European competition, but if and when they do, Paramount+ has English coverage, while Univision/UniMás/TUDN and ViX show games in Spanish.

Girona History

Girona Futbol Club were formed in 1930, as successors to previous clubs in the city which had disappeared.

The club spent the entirety of the 20th century battling in the lower tiers of the Spanish system. From the Segunda División to the lowest points in regional leagues, it was a struggle for the Catalan side.

Only a handful of lower division championships line the trophy case of Girona.

It was not until 2017 that the club finally made it to La Liga, but not after a few more bouts of disappointment. A last minute goal in the final match of the season sunk hopes in 2015. The next year, they lost in the promotion playoff final. But they finally made it over the hump, finishing runners-up in 2017 and earning an automatic spot in the top tier for the first time.

Shortly after promotion, City Football Group (Manchester City, NYCFC) became co-owners of the club, harkening a new era of resources for the club. Girona also count Marcelo Claure amongst their current ownership group. Claure was a co-founder of the MLS franchise that became Inter Miami CF.

That first stay in La Liga was brief, as the club was sent down on the final day of the 2019 season. But three campaigns later, a playoff victory sent them back to the top tier.

Girona News

