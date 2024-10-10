Atletico Madrid has announced a landmark agreement with Riyadh Air. That way, they have solidified the Saudi airline’s role as the new naming rights sponsor for their stadium. The deal, one of the largest in sports history, sees the stadium rebranded as the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. It marks a significant expansion in the partnership between the La Liga giants and the Saudi-based company.

The agreement between Atletico Madrid and Riyadh Air runs until 2033 and is reportedly valued at up to €300 million. Thus, this makes it the most substantial sponsorship deal in the club’s history. Riyadh Air became Atletico’s main shirt sponsor last year. They now extend their influence by securing the naming rights for the club’s iconic 70,460-seater stadium. This deal follows the club’s previous sponsorships with Wanda and Civitas

Both of them held the naming rights for the stadium before being replaced by Riyadh Air. The partnership highlights the increasing Saudi involvement in European soccer. Riyadh Air’s CEO, Tony Douglas, emphasized the airline’s commitment to elevating its global profile.

Strengthening Riyadh Air bond

The collaboration between Atletico Madrid and Riyadh Air goes beyond just financial investment. Miguel Angel Gil, CEO of Atletico Madrid, expressed his pride in extending the partnership. He called it a key element in the club’s ongoing development and international appeal. “We are all proud and very happy to announce the extension of the partnership signed then with the agreement whereby our stadium will be named Riyadh Air Metropolitano,” said Gil. “This will drive our global ambitions alongside Riyadh Air’s growth.”Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, echoed these sentiments. “It’s an honour to become the naming partner for the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Both organisations are driven to succeed at the highest level, and having our name on such an iconic stadium will elevate the awareness of Riyadh Air across the sporting world and beyond”.

The first official match at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano will take place on October 20, when Simeone’s side hosts Leganes. The event is expected to feature a formal unveiling of the newly branded stadium, which will include updates to signage and branding across the facility. Although the rebranding is already in place, the final installation of the name on the stadium’s northeast and southeast stands will be completed in the coming weeks.

Saudi Arabia’s expanding influence

This historic deal is part of a broader strategy by Saudi entities to increase their presence in global football, particularly in Europe. Riyadh Air’s involvement with Atletico Madrid follows a series of investments and partnerships between Saudi businesses and top football clubs. Earlier this year, La Liga also partnered with Riyadh Season, a Saudi-backed sports event entity, further demonstrating the kingdom’s growing influence in the soccer world.

