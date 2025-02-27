How likely is it that Neymar and Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona? La Liga president Javier Tebas weighs in with bold claim

Barcelona fans could be set to witness not just one but two emotional comebacks to Camp Nou soon. Recent reports have linked both Lionel Messi and Neymar with a spectacular return to the club where they became legends. The possibility of their homecoming has sparked excitement among the Blaugrana faithful, with speculation intensifying over the last few months. Now, La Liga president Javier Tebas has weighed in on the matter, providing an update that could have major implications for the Blaugrana’s transfer plans.

Since his departure in 2021, Lionel Messi’s relationship with Barcelona has remained strong, with the Argentine publicly stating that he hopes to return to the club in some capacity before ending his career. Apparently, the 37-year-old World Cup winner has already set his sights on wearing the Blaugrana jersey once again once renovations at Camp Nou are complete. “I cannot finish my career without playing in the new Camp Nou,” Messi was quoted as reportedly saying.

The veteran’s current contract with Inter Miami runs until the end of 2025, with the MLS side hoping to keep him for at least another season. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly never hidden his desire to bring the club’s greatest player back, whether for a farewell season or in another role within the organization. If Messi does return, it would mark one of the most anticipated homecomings in soccer history.

On the other hand, Neymar’s journey since leaving Barcelona in 2017 has been far from smooth. After a world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, injuries and inconsistent form hindered his ability to reach the same heights he once enjoyed at Camp Nou. His move to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League last summer was another twist in his career, but his six-month loan to Santos has now reignited discussions about a possible return to Europe.

According to the recent rumors, Neymar’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has been actively working to secure a deal that would bring the Brazilian star back to Spain. Zahavi maintains a strong relationship with Joan Laporta, and he reportedly sees Barcelona as a realistic destination for the superstar this summer.

What did Javier Tebas say?

After weeks of speculation, La Liga president Javier Tebas has finally addressed the possibility of Messi and Neymar returning to Barcelona. Speaking to GiveMeSport, he offered a mixed outlook on the situation.

“I think Messi wants to go back to Barcelona,” Tebas stated. “He spent lots of years there. I am quite sure Messi will come back. Maybe as a player, but I can see him returning in another capacity as well. Messi and Barcelona go hand in hand. His brand, and Barcelona’s brand, are in many ways one and the same. He is in love with the club.”

However, when asked about Neymar’s return, his response was far less optimistic. “Neymar is a different story. I don’t think he will ever return to Barcelona. I am quite sure of that.”

What does future hold for South American duo?

Both Neymar and Messi are set to become free agents this year. Neymar’s six-month contract back in Brazil does not include an extension clause, meaning he will be free to sign with any club this summer. Messi, meanwhile, is yet to agree to an extension with Inter Miami, keeping the door open for Barcelona to make a move if their financial situation allows.

Despite La Liga’s strict financial regulations, Barcelona remains hopeful of making at least one of these dream returns happen. If Messi decides to return on a free transfer, it could allow the Catalan giants to negotiate a short-term deal similar to his move to PSG in 2021. However, Neymar’s wages remain a major obstacle, making his comeback much more difficult to envision.

