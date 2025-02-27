Shake-up in Milan’s Serie A lineup: Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, and Santiago Gimenez start vs Bologna – What about Christian Pulisic?

Milan‘s ambitions for a top-four finish face a pivotal moment as they take on Bologna in a rescheduled Serie A fixture. With pressure mounting, manager Sergio Conceicao has made a bold tactical decision, shaking up his attacking lineup in search of better results.

The highly anticipated “Fantastic Four”—Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, and Santiago Gimenez—has been dismantled, with Pulisic notably absent from the starting XI. But why has the American winger been dropped?

Originally scheduled for October 2024, this Week 9 clash was postponed due to flood warnings, and now, four months later, it carries far greater significance. Both Milan and Bologna are tied on 41 points in seventh place, making this game a defining moment in their respective seasons. For Milan, the stakes are even higher—they are currently eight points behind Juventus in fourth place, and this match is their game in hand. A failure to secure three points could be the final blow to their Champions League aspirations.

While the prospect of a front four featuring Pulisic, Felix, Leao, and Gimenez was exciting on paper, the reality has been disappointing. According to Sky Italia, the quartet has produced just one goal in 933 combined minutes over the last three games—against Feyenoord (twice) and Torino. Given this underwhelming output, Conceicao has opted for a more traditional structure, deploying Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, and Tijjani Reijnders behind Gimenez.

Reason behind Pulisic’s absence

At first glance, Pulisic’s omission may appear to be a reaction to his recent performances. However, the reality is different. Conceicao has repeatedly acknowledged that the American winger is still not physically ready to complete a full 90 minutes. Ahead of last weekend’s match, the Portuguese manager admitted: “Pulisic doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs. We are working on it. At least for the style of play I want, he needs to be intense for the full 90 minutes.”

Furthermore, the Rossoneri have a crucial match against Lazio this Sunday, meaning the Portuguese boss has likely opted to rest the USMNT star to ensure he is in top condition for the upcoming fixture.

What this means for Milan

Pulisic’s recent form has also raised concerns. According to Transfermarkt, his last non-penalty goal in Serie A came on October 6, 2024, against Fiorentina. While he has scored in other competitions, his open-play drought in the league extends into its fourth month, which is an alarming statistic for the Red and Blacks’ attack.

His struggles were further highlighted against Torino, when his penalty was saved in the first half—a moment of frustration not just for him but for Milan as a whole. That missed spot-kick was historic in an unfortunate way, as it was the first time in his professional career that he had failed to convert a penalty. Prior to that, he had been flawless, scoring 12 out of 12 penalties across club and international matches.

In the 26-year-old’s absence, Milan will look to Joao Felix to provide creativity and link-up play with Leao and Gimenez. Meanwhile, Youssouf Fofana returns to midfield, adding stability alongside Yunus Musah and Reijnders. On the defensive end, Alex Jimenez starts at right-back due to the absences of Kyle Walker, Alessandro Florenzi, and Emerson Royal.

Developing story…