La Liga
Lionel Messi and Neymar reunited at Barcelona? Santos star’s agent pushing for sensational La Liga return

By Martina Alcheva

Neymar (L) and Lionel Messi of Barcelona walk off in good spirits following their team's victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Manchester City and Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on February 18, 2014 in Manchester, England.
Neymar (L) and Lionel Messi of Barcelona walk off in good spirits following their team's victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Manchester City and Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on February 18, 2014 in Manchester, England.

Could the legendary duo of Lionel Messi and Neymar grace the pitch at Camp Nou once again? Whispers of their return are growing louder, with reports suggesting both players are eyeing emotional homecomings to Barcelona. While fans of La Blaugrana have long dreamed of seeing Messi and Neymar reunite in the iconic red and blue jerseys, recent developments suggest that this fantasy might soon become reality.

Having left Barcelona in 2021 due to financial constraints, Lionel Messi is currently playing for Inter Miami in MLS. However, Spanish journalist Alex Candal—who broke the news of the superstar’s move to the United States—has now revealed that the veteran is determined to finish his career back at Camp Nou once renovations are complete. “I cannot finish my career without playing in the new Camp Nou,” Candal quoted Messi as saying.

With a contract at Inter Miami until the end of 2025, Messi’s current goal is to help the team win the MLS Cup and represent the club at the Club World Cup—which will take place in the United States this summer. Yet, despite the Herons’ desire to retain their superstar, it’s suggested that they may not stand in his way if he decides to return to Catalonia for the 2025-26 season.

However, whether Barca can afford to bring Messi back remains uncertain. Despite improvements in their financial situation, the club still faces budgetary challenges that could complicate a deal for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Lionel Messi celebrates

Neymar’s comeback: One last dance alongside Messi?

Meanwhile, the possibility of Neymar’s return to Barcelona is also gaining traction. According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the Neymar’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is actively working to secure a deal that would see the Brazilian forward rejoin the Catalan giants. With a strong relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Zahavi is pushing to make this reunion happen as early as this summer.

Having struggled with injuries and inconsistent performances during his time at Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Neymar is now on a mission to rediscover his best form. Currently playing for his boyhood club Santos in Brazil on a six-month loan, the 33-year-old has shown signs of a resurgence, contributing two goals and three assists in just six matches. Notably, he delivered a standout performance against Inter de Limeira, scoring an exquisite free-kick goal and providing two assists.

Neymar Barcelona 2025

Yet, despite this revival, Neymar’s future at Santos remains uncertain. Club president Marcelo Teixeira acknowledged the positive impact of the superstar’s return, stating to ESPN Brasil“With Neymar’s arrival, our fanbase has grown. Their numbers have reached 75,000. If everything goes well, most likely our cooperation will continue until the 2026 World Cup.” Still, the veteran appears determined to return to European play, and with his willingness to lower his salary to rejoin Barcelona, the move seems increasingly plausible.

Dream come true for fans, but what about Hansi Flick?

As the rumors continue to swirl, anticipation is building among Barcelona supporters. For many, the chance to see the South American duo rekindle their partnership—alongside rising stars like PedriGavi, and Lamine Yamal—would be a dream come true.

messi neymar

While the prospect of seeing Messi and Neymar back at Camp Nou is tantalizing, the decision ultimately rests with the club’s coachHansi Flick. The German tactician, who took charge following Xavi’s departure, may have different plans for the team’s future. Whether he views the duo as assets to his squad or prefers to focus on developing younger talents remains to be seen.

