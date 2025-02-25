Is Lionel Messi’s emotional Barcelona return on horizon? Journalist behind Miami move reveals ‘new Camp Nou’ promise

Lionel Messi’s future is surprisingly once again the subject of speculation, with recent reports suggesting that the Argentine superstar could make a sensational return to Barcelona next season. The claim, made by the same journalist who first reported Messi’s move to Inter Miami, has sparked excitement among fans and reignited hopes of seeing the legendary forward don the Blaugrana shirt once more.

While there is no official confirmation yet, the timing of the report, combined with the expiration of Messi’s MLS contract in December 2025, has led many to believe that a reunion could be on the horizon. However, the most intriguing part of the report lies in what Messi is said to have expressed about his reasons for wanting to return. The details of this statement, revealed by journalist Alex Candal from DIRECTV Sports, have only fueled the anticipation surrounding what could be one of soccer’s biggest comebacks.

In a revelation that can potentially send shockwaves through the soccer world, Candal claimed that Messi has expressed a personal desire to play at the newly renovated Camp Nou before hanging up his boots. The journalist quoted Messi as saying, “I can’t leave football without playing at the new Camp Nou.” This statement has been interpreted as a clear sign that the World Cup winner is considering a return to Barcelona, the club where he became a global icon.

What makes this revelation even more intriguing is that the same journalist surprised many in May 2022 when he revealed that Inter Miami was going to sign Lionel Messi. Then, the Argentine would go on to surpass all previous MLS transfers in terms of value just one year later when he made his way to Florida.

Messi’s departure from the Spanish giant in 2021 was a heartbreaking moment for both the player and the fans, as financial difficulties forced the club to part ways with their all-time leading goalscorer. With 672 goals and 303 assists to his name, his legacy at the club is unmatched, and his return would offer a chance to write a fitting final chapter in his storied career.

Contract situation opens door for European return

Messi’s current contract with Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, and according to the Spanish journalist, the forward is unlikely to extend his stay in the MLS. With his contract winding down, a return to Europe appears to be the logical next step, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

The Argentine veteran has previously hinted at his desire to remain competitive at the highest level as he prepares for what could be his final international tournament. Playing for Barcelona would not only allow Messi to fulfill his reported dream of playing at the new Spotify Camp Nou but also provide him with the platform to maintain peak performance leading into the World Cup.

Potential challenges and considerations

While the prospect of the 37-year-old’s return is undoubtedly exciting, several challenges could complicate the move. One major hurdle is Barcelona’s financial situation, which has been well-documented in recent years. The club’s ability to accommodate Messi’s wages while remaining compliant with La Liga’s financial regulations will play a crucial role in determining whether the transfer is feasible.

Additionally, questions have been raised about how Messi would fit into Barcelona’s current tactical setup. Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, the team has built a formidable attacking trio featuring Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha. Integrating him into this system without disrupting the team’s balance will require careful planning.

Another potential obstacle is Messi’s relationship with the Catalans’ president Joan Laporta, which has reportedly been strained since the player’s departure in 2021. Resolving any lingering tensions between the two parties will be essential if the return is to materialize.