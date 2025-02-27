Serie A February Player of the Month nominees: Christian Pulisic in the running, other Milan and USMNT players miss out

Milan’s Christian Pulisic has been named as one of six nominees for Serie A’s Player of the Month for February, with the league recognizing standout performers from matchdays 23 to 26 of the 2024-25 season. The American winger is the only Milan representative on the shortlist and the sole U.S. international in contention.

Serie A has officially announced the six nominees, each chosen based on in-depth performance analysis conducted by Stats Perform, utilizing the Hawk-Eye tracking system. The final shortlist features Christian Pulisic (Milan), Nico Paz (Como), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta), Angelino (Roma), Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus), and Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio).

The selection process, as explained by the league officials, goes beyond basic statistical achievements, incorporating advanced metrics such as movement off the ball, optimal positioning, and tactical efficiency.

“The six players have been selected taking into account the advanced analysis of Stats Perform, created from the tracking data recorded with the Hawk-Eye system,” Lega Serie A stated in its announcement.

“The rating system, patented in 2010 with K-Sport and scientifically validated, considers not only statistical data and technical events but also positional data. This makes it possible to analyse crucial aspects such as movement without the ball and thus optimal movements, game choices, and the contribution to the technical and physical efficiency of the team, which allow for an objective and qualitative evaluation of the performance.”

Pulisic’s impact for Milan

Pulisic’s nomination underscores his importance for the Rossoneri, as he has been a key figure in their attack throughout this month – despite Sergio Conceicao revealing that the winger has not been fully fit. The 26-year-old had a hand in two goals in Serie A play, assisting Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez in the 2-0 win against Empoli on February 8.

Interestingly, Pulisic is the only Rossoneri player to receive a nomination, which is mainly due to the club’s worrying performances. Additionally, he is the lone U.S. international among the nominees, further emphasizing his impact in Italy’s top division. His inclusion not only showcases his individual brilliance but also strengthens his case as one of the top-performing Americans in European soccer this season.

When will the winner be announced?

The final winner of the February Player of the Month award will be determined based on the advanced tracking and performance analysis system used by Serie A. While fan sentiment may influence the perception of candidates, the award ultimately hinges on objective data and efficiency metrics recorded by the league.

This is where you may cast your vote for Pulisic.