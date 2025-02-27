Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comentarios

Serie A February Player of the Month nominees: Christian Pulisic in the running, other Milan and USMNT players miss out

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

06 01 2025 – finale Supercoppa Italiana Inter-Milan foto Daniele Buffa Image nella foto: Christian Pulisic
© IMAGO06 01 2025 – finale Supercoppa Italiana Inter-Milan foto Daniele Buffa Image nella foto: Christian Pulisic

Milan’s Christian Pulisic has been named as one of six nominees for Serie A’s Player of the Month for February, with the league recognizing standout performers from matchdays 23 to 26 of the 2024-25 season. The American winger is the only Milan representative on the shortlist and the sole U.S. international in contention.

Serie A has officially announced the six nominees, each chosen based on in-depth performance analysis conducted by Stats Perform, utilizing the Hawk-Eye tracking system. The final shortlist features Christian Pulisic (Milan), Nico Paz (Como), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta), Angelino (Roma), Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus), and Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio).

The selection process, as explained by the league officials, goes beyond basic statistical achievements, incorporating advanced metrics such as movement off the ball, optimal positioning, and tactical efficiency.

“The six players have been selected taking into account the advanced analysis of Stats Perform, created from the tracking data recorded with the Hawk-Eye system,” Lega Serie A stated in its announcement.

“The rating system, patented in 2010 with K-Sport and scientifically validated, considers not only statistical data and technical events but also positional data. This makes it possible to analyse crucial aspects such as movement without the ball and thus optimal movements, game choices, and the contribution to the technical and physical efficiency of the team, which allow for an objective and qualitative evaluation of the performance.”

Advertisement

Pulisic’s impact for Milan

Pulisic’s nomination underscores his importance for the Rossoneri, as he has been a key figure in their attack throughout this month – despite Sergio Conceicao revealing that the winger has not been fully fit. The 26-year-old had a hand in two goals in Serie A play, assisting Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez in the 2-0 win against Empoli on February 8.

Interestingly, Pulisic is the only Rossoneri player to receive a nomination, which is mainly due to the club’s worrying performances. Additionally, he is the lone U.S. international among the nominees, further emphasizing his impact in Italy’s top division. His inclusion not only showcases his individual brilliance but also strengthens his case as one of the top-performing Americans in European soccer this season.

pulisic milan
Advertisement

When will the winner be announced?

The final winner of the February Player of the Month award will be determined based on the advanced tracking and performance analysis system used by Serie A. While fan sentiment may influence the perception of candidates, the award ultimately hinges on objective data and efficiency metrics recorded by the league.

This is where you may cast your vote for Pulisic.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, and Santiago Gimenez start for Milan vs Bologna – What about Christian Pulisic?

Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, and Santiago Gimenez start for Milan vs Bologna – What about Christian Pulisic?

Milan’s highly anticipated "Fantastic Four"—Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, and Santiago Gimenez—has been dismantled, with Pulisic notably absent from the starting XI. But why has the American winger been dropped?

AC Milan aims to lock down Christian Pulisic with contract until 2029

AC Milan aims to lock down Christian Pulisic with contract until 2029

AC Milan is reportedly close to extending Christian Pulisic's contract until 2029, demonstrating their strong commitment to the American winger. This decision, despite recent transfer speculation, highlights Pulisic's value to the club and his importance to their plans for both the current and upcoming seasons.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez’s path to UEFA Champions League: How many points does Milan need in Serie A?

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez’s path to UEFA Champions League: How many points does Milan need in Serie A?

Following their shocking UEFA Champions League exit against Feyenoord, Milan stars–including Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez–now have one goal for the remainder of the 2024-25 season: help the team secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

AC Milan in trouble: Santi Gimenez and Pulisic ignite controversy that complicates their relationship

AC Milan in trouble: Santi Gimenez and Pulisic ignite controversy that complicates their relationship

A missed penalty by Christian Pulisic, following a reported dispute with Santi Gimenez over who should take the kick, has sparked controversy after AC Milan's loss to Torino. The incident, which occurred during a match already marked by an early own goal, has raised questions about the team's penalty-taking strategy and communication.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo