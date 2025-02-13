Trending topics:
La Liga
How close was Barcelona to signing Marcus Rashford in January? Deco’s three-word response to transfer links

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Deco (left) and Marcus Rashford (right)
© Getty ImagesDeco (left) and Marcus Rashford (right)

At least a handful of teams showed interest in Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford during the January transfer window, making him one of the most sought-after players available. While many believed his preferred destination was Barcelona, the deal never materialized, leading to speculation about the Catalan club’s true level of interest.

Barcelona’s attacking depth has been a topic of discussion in recent seasons, and Rashford was seen as a potential short-term reinforcement. The 27-year-old, who had fallen out of favor at Manchester United and was struggling for game time, had reportedly been keen on a move to Barcelona.

Now, the Catalans’ sporting director Deco has finally addressed the rumors, confirming that while Rashford was considered, he was ultimately “not a priority” for the club. He further revealed that while the club explored the possibility of signing him, they were never desperate to get the deal done.

“It’s true that Rashford was mentioned, that he could have come, but we were not desperately looking for a player either,” Deco told Sport“We knew that we were getting players back, that others were going to reach their best form. If he could have come, it would have been good, but it was not a priority.”

Marcus Rashford Man United

Why Barcelona didn’t push for Rashford

The biggest obstacle for Barcelona was the financial commitment required to sign Rashford. The English forward was earning over £300,000 ($377,000) per week, and while Manchester United were willing to cover a portion of his wages, the La Liga giant still found the deal difficult to justify.

Deco also highlighted the club’s confidence in their existing squad, particularly with several key players returning from injury. Instead of bringing in new names, Barcelona opted to focus on their long-term plans, including securing contract renewals for Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Gerard Martin.

“The winter transfer market is always difficult,” Deco explained. “It is true that there were important moments for Barca in the past, such as the arrival of [Edgar] Davids, but there is no Davids available on the market today. It is difficult because the good players, those who can contribute, are not available.”

Barcelona’s financial struggles in recent seasons have forced them to be more selective with their signings. Even though Rashford was available, and United were willing to negotiate, the club ultimately chose to prioritize stability over a risky mid-season addition.

Mrashford’s future still uncertain despite Aston Villa move

With Barcelona unwilling to go all-in for Rashford, Aston Villa stepped up to secure his signature on a loan deal. The 27-year-old forward made his debut for Unai Emery’s side in their 2-1 FA Cup win over Tottenham, where he put in an impressive performance.

While the Spaniards may have passed on the opportunity, Rashford’s future remains uncertain. If he rediscovers his best form at Villa Park, Manchester United may reconsider his role in their squad—or other clubs, possibly even Barcelona, could revisit their interest in the summer transfer window.

