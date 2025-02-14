Trending topics:
Manchester United
Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update on Manchester United’s transfer window plans

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United, leaves the pitch at half-time during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Crystal Palace FC at Old Trafford on February 02, 2025 in Manchester, England.
When Ruben Amorim took over as Manchester United‘s head coach in November, expectations were high for the club to be active in the winter transfer window. However, only one signing was secured, and ahead of the summer transfer window, Amorim delivered a concerning update regarding the club’s plans.

Despite being one of the most prominent football clubs in the world, Manchester United is currently grappling with severe financial difficulties. Exponentially rising debts and costly player acquisitions that have not met expectations have put the club in a challenging position. As several cuts are being implemented by executives at INEOS, Amorim was asked whether the club’s financial troubles could hinder his plans to rebuild the team.

That problem of the club isn’t new,” he said in a pre-match press conference ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur game. “You already knew the rules of fair-play and the problems at the moment, but that can’t influence the way I coach the team and I prepare the next game

When pressed further about whether he could improve the squad with the resources at his disposal, Amorim offered a blunt response: “Here, it’s simple: To do anything, we need to sell players,” he admitted. He later deflected a question about the “sell-to-buy” strategy, quipping, “You know the rules better than me.”

When Ruben Amorim arrived, several rumors surfaced about the possibility of recruiting players currently in Sporting Lisbon, his former side, with links addressing the potential signing of his star striker Viktor Gyokeres.

How close was Barcelona to signing Marcus Rashford in January? Deco’s three-word response to transfer links

see also

How close was Barcelona to signing Marcus Rashford in January? Deco’s three-word response to transfer links

However, the club’s dire financial situation, combined with their reliance on the Europa League as their only route to Champions League qualification and the associated financial boost, means the summer transfer window could yield unfavorable outcomes if United fail to secure a European competition spot.

Who could be on their way out?

As the January transfer window opened, reports emerged suggesting that Manchester United were “reluctantly open to selling” academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho in order to comply with the club’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Although neither player was sold, their futures remained uncertain throughout the window.

Mainoo and Garnacho were among the most likely departures because players developed within the academy are considered 100% profit on the club’s balance sheet, making them highly attractive assets. If United’s stance on selling players remains unchanged, both the English midfielder and Argentine winger could find themselves on the market again this summer.

