Harry Kane breaks silence on Bayern Munich future amid Barcelona rumors: ‘I haven’t heard anything about it’

Although his signing was heavily criticized, Harry Kane has managed to silence the critics, becoming the most important player at Bayern Munich. Not only has he maintained an extremely high scoring ratio, but he has also evolved into a very complete player. As a result, the Englishman has attracted interest from several teams, with Barcelona emerging as the strongest contender. Therefore, he decided to respond to these rumors in a forceful manner.

Despite Harry Kane’s release clause reportedly having expired, he continues to be linked with Barcelona. Club presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Englishman would be one of his priorities if he won the election. In our exclusive interview, he even stated: “When I mentioned Harry Kane, it was because we are looking at different profiles, and we believe he is a very interesting profile for Barcelona.”

According to GOAL, Kane decided to break his silence on these words, making his position quite clear: ”I haven’t heard anything about it. My father and brother handle everything, but they haven’t said anything to me. As I’ve already said, I’m very happy here at Bayern. I’m focused on this season and my time at Bayern. I take it as a compliment.” With this, the Bayern Munich star moves away from the rumors with the Spanish side, complicating his arrival.

As the cornerstone of Bayern Munich, he is deemed untouchable because finding another player with the same impact on the pitch would be challenging. Under contract until 2027, the German side reportedly seeks to extend his deal. Morever, sporting director Max Eberl expressed confidence that the Englishman will stay at the club, although he clarified that negotiations have not yet started.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich

Coach Vincent Kompany gets real on Kane’s role at Bayern Munich

Following the arrival of Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich, Harry Kane has managed to undergo an impressive evolution. Far from being just a finisher, the Englishman has turned into a complete player. He is now a key part of the team’s build-up play, even contributing defensively. In light of this, the coach has broken his silence, revealing the reason why he decided to change the role of the 32-year-old striker upon his arrival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Messi, Neymar, Suarez’s Barcelona goalscoring record threatened by Bayern Munich trio Kane, Olise, Diaz

“I always try to take my players’ profiles into account. Harry is incredibly smart. Of course, he has his specific role when it comes to defending. But when we have possession, it’s 50 per cent coaching and 50 per cent simply trusting the player… I used to be a defender and often played against Harry – but I never saw these qualities because he was always on the highest line. And that was actually quite easy for me to defend against,” Kompany said, via Sky Sports.

Kane is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, far from letting it affect his scoring ratio. In 36 matches, the Englishman has scored 43 goals and provided five assists. As a result, he stands out as one of the leading favorites for the Ballon d’Or, having guided his team to several crucial victories. For that reason, the 32-year-old striker aims to remain with the German side for this reason.