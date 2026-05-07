Harry Kane ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League knockout stage scoring record in Bayern Munich’s loss to PSG

Harry Kane has become as one of the best players in the world. Not only has he emerged as Bayern Munich’s top scorer, but he is also structurally vital to the team, playing an important role in build-up play. While the German side were eliminated by PSG in the Champions League semifinals, the Englishman once again stepped up as a goalscorer, allowing him to equal a knockout stage scoring record that Cristiano Ronaldo had previously held on his own.

After scoring in the closing minutes against PSG, Harry Kane matched Cristiano Ronaldo by becoming only the second player to score in six consecutive Champions League knockout matches. With this, the Englishman caps off the best season of his professional career, having scored 14 goals in the competition and 55 in all competitions, making him the favorite to win the European Golden Boot.

Under Vincent Kompany, Kane has managed to elevate his attacking impact, becoming the most complete striker in the world. As he is not a naturally explosive athlete, the Englishman frequently drops into midfield or deeper areas. Because of his freedom of movement, he appears constantly in dangerous areas, often unmarked in front of goal, as his continuous movement prevents defenders from maintaining a strict one-on-one marking assignment.

Despite his outstanding form, Harry will not be able to finish as the competition’s top scorer. Due to Bayern’s elimination, he remains one goal behind Kylian Mbappé, who is near to win the award with 15 goals. Because of this, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to stand as the ultimate benchmark of the Champions League, having finished as the tournament’s top scorer on multiple occasions while also winning the title, something Kane was unable to achieve this season.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich

Harry Kane still trails Cristiano Ronaldo in Champions League goals

Harry Kane has established as one of the greatest English strikers of all time. Not only has he maintained remarkable consistency throughout the years, but he has also elevated his impact since joining Bayern Munich. Despite this, he has yet to build a defining legacy in the Champions League, remaining without the trophy and still a considerable distance behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring record in the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Harry Kane matches Messi’s single-season Champions League goal mark, but Cristiano Ronaldo still holds record

Before his move to Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo become as the all-time top scorer in Champions League history, scoring 140 goals in 183 matches. Right behind him is Lionel Messi with 129 goals in 163 matches, followed by Robert Lewandowski with 109 goals in 144 appearances. Harry Kane currently appears in tenth place, with 54 goals in 70 matches, as his many years at Tottenham Hotspur limited his opportunity to build even greater numbers in the competition.

Although Harry Kane is only just inside the top 10 all-time Champions League scorers, he is the only English player in that ranking. Wayne Rooney sits far behind with 30 goals in 85 matches, remaining the closest Englishman but still at a significant distance. Because of this, the Bayern Munich striker has already made history in the competition, but he may need to strengthen his legacy further by winning the trophy, something Bayern will aim to achieve next season.