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Harry Kane equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals in a season in fewer games but falls short of Lionel Messi

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo (R) Al Nassr, Harry Kane (M) of Bayern Munich, and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong, Alexander Hassenstein, & Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (R) Al Nassr, Harry Kane (M) of Bayern Munich, and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.

Harry Kane is heading to the 2026 World Cup with England after another extraordinary season at Bayern Munich, and the numbers he has posted serve as a fitting testament to his current form. The striker matched Cristiano Ronaldo‘s single-season goals record in fewer games, though the all-time mark set by Lionel Messi remains comfortably out of reach.

Having already claimed the Bundesliga title and Golden Boot with 36 goals in 31 league appearances, Kane and Bayern capped their season on Saturday, May 24, with the DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart. After a goalless first half, Kane opened the scoring in the 54th minute, added a second in the 79th and converted from the penalty spot in the 90th to seal a 3-0 victory and complete the domestic double.

That hat-trick pushed Kane’s season tally to 61 goals across 51 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich, a figure that carries unmistakable historical significance. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has now matched the single-season goals record set by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, and did so in three fewer games.

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In the 2014-15 season, Ronaldo managed an astonishing 61 goals and 23 assists in 54 matches despite winning only the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup that year. More than a decade later, Kane has reached the same landmark in considerably more efficient fashion.

Harry Kane’s goal breakdown

Kane’s 61 goals across all competitions in the 2025-26 season break down as follows:

Kylian Mbappé earns LaLiga’s Golden Boot with Real Madrid, joining an exclusive list next to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

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Kylian Mbappé earns LaLiga’s Golden Boot with Real Madrid, joining an exclusive list next to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Bundesliga: 36 goals in 31 games.
  • UEFA Champions League: 14 goals in 13 games.
  • DFB Pokal: 10 goals in 6 games.
  • Franz Beckenbauer Supercup: 1 goal in 1 game.
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Kane still far short of Messi’s record

Sixty-one goals in 51 games equates to a scoring rate of nearly 1.2 per game, an almost implausible level of consistency. Yet the all-time single-season record, held by Lionel Messi, remains 12 goals beyond Kane’s reach.

Messi set that benchmark during the 2011-12 season, netting 73 goals in 60 games for FC Barcelona. That campaign helped the Blaugrana win the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, though they fell short in both La Liga and the Champions League, a reminder that even the most prolific individual seasons do not always translate into the sport’s biggest prizes.

Top single-season goalscorers in history

  1. Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona: 73 goals in the 2011-2012 season.
  2. Gerd Muller, Bayern Munich: 67 goals in the 1972-1973 season.
  3. Dixie Dean, Everton: 63 goals in the 1927-1928 season.
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid: 61 goals in the 2014-2015 season.
  5. Harry Kane, Bayern Munich: 61 goals in the 2025-2026 season.
  6. Luis Suarez, FC Barcelona: 59 goals in the 2015-2016 season.
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