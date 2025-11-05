Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich teammate reportedly set to leave the club at season’s end

Despite starting the 2025-26 season without Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich have kicked off the season in top form with an impressive winning streak. Coach Vincent Kompany has crafted a well-balanced roster that has brought out the best in Harry Kane, who is scoring at his peak. However, the German team might face the heavy loss of a key star player to one of the best teams in the world.

Dayot Upamecano has established himself as one of Bayern Munich‘s most reliable players, but the Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. While the German club seeks to extend his tenure, the 27-year-old star has stalled negotiations, hinting at a potential exit. As a prospective free agent, he has attracted attention from several teams worldwide, although one team holds a slight advantage.

According to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Dayot Upamecano is nearing a deal with Real Madrid, who view him as the ideal replacement for David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, both set to leave as free agents at the end of the season. While Los Blancos are the frontrunners to secure his signature, the Frenchman has yet to determine his next move. Bayern Munich remain eager to renew his contract, and Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring his situation.

In case Upamecano’s departure is confirmed, Bayern Munich will face a significant challenge, having just one key difference-maker in defense: Jonathan Tah. Neither Kim Min Jae nor Hiroki Ito have managed to stand out and may leave the team at the end of the season. Consequently, the German team must undertake the difficult task of restructuring its defense, chasing an ideal complement for the German defender Tah.

Dayot Upamecano of FC Bayern München runs with the ball.

Upamecano’s Bayern departure could trigger a massive summer transfer shake-up

Dayot Upamecano stands out as a highly sought-after free agent, yet he is not the only one who could influence a series of moves in the transfer market. His potential transfer from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid may prompt Ibrahima Konate, whose contract is also nearing its end, to emerge as a primary target for the German team. However, Vincent Kompany’s squad is exploring options beyond free agents, setting its sights on competing defenders.

Nico Schlotterbeck, under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2027, has delayed his renewal, making him an attractive option for Bayern. His familiarity with the league positions him for a seamless transition into the team. Additionally, Ronald Araujo, currently out of favor at Barcelona, could become a desirable acquisition for Bayern, offering a chance to secure a prominent role in the lineup.