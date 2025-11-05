Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
bundesliga
Comments

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich teammate reportedly set to leave the club at season’s end

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring a goal with Dayot Upamecano.
© Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring a goal with Dayot Upamecano.

Despite starting the 2025-26 season without Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich have kicked off the season in top form with an impressive winning streak. Coach Vincent Kompany has crafted a well-balanced roster that has brought out the best in Harry Kane, who is scoring at his peak. However, the German team might face the heavy loss of a key star player to one of the best teams in the world.

Dayot Upamecano has established himself as one of Bayern Munich‘s most reliable players, but the Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. While the German club seeks to extend his tenure, the 27-year-old star has stalled negotiations, hinting at a potential exit. As a prospective free agent, he has attracted attention from several teams worldwide, although one team holds a slight advantage.

According to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Dayot Upamecano is nearing a deal with Real Madrid, who view him as the ideal replacement for David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, both set to leave as free agents at the end of the season. While Los Blancos are the frontrunners to secure his signature, the Frenchman has yet to determine his next move. Bayern Munich remain eager to renew his contract, and Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring his situation.

In case Upamecano’s departure is confirmed, Bayern Munich will face a significant challenge, having just one key difference-maker in defense: Jonathan Tah. Neither Kim Min Jae nor Hiroki Ito have managed to stand out and may leave the team at the end of the season. Consequently, the German team must undertake the difficult task of restructuring its defense, chasing an ideal complement for the German defender Tah.

Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano of FC Bayern München runs with the ball.

Upamecano’s Bayern departure could trigger a massive summer transfer shake-up

Dayot Upamecano stands out as a highly sought-after free agent, yet he is not the only one who could influence a series of moves in the transfer market. His potential transfer from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid may prompt Ibrahima Konate, whose contract is also nearing its end, to emerge as a primary target for the German team. However, Vincent Kompany’s squad is exploring options beyond free agents, setting its sights on competing defenders.

Advertisement
Luis Díaz’s ‘hero-to-villain’ outing helps Bayern Munich extend record winning run in UCL game vs. PSG

see also

Luis Díaz’s ‘hero-to-villain’ outing helps Bayern Munich extend record winning run in UCL game vs. PSG

Nico Schlotterbeck, under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2027, has delayed his renewal, making him an attractive option for Bayern. His familiarity with the league positions him for a seamless transition into the team. Additionally, Ronald Araujo, currently out of favor at Barcelona, could become a desirable acquisition for Bayern, offering a chance to secure a prominent role in the lineup.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Sao Paulo take on Flamengo in Matchday 32 of the 2025 Brasileirão. Fans in the United States can catch every moment of the action, with complete kickoff details and broadcast information available for both television and streaming services.

Lewandowski chasing Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland’s impressive Champions League goalscoring record

Lewandowski chasing Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland’s impressive Champions League goalscoring record

Only Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are ahead of Robert Lewandowski in an impressive UEFA Champions League ranking.

Decision made: Will Milan duo Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez join USMNT and Mexico for international duty amid injury woes?

Decision made: Will Milan duo Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez join USMNT and Mexico for international duty amid injury woes?

ith international duty looming and both players battling nagging injuries, Milan faced a familiar dilemma — release its stars or protect its long-term ambitions. Now, the decision has reportedly been made.

Gianni Infantino to present new FIFA award ahead of 2026 World Cup draw

Gianni Infantino to present new FIFA award ahead of 2026 World Cup draw

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup draw, Gianni Infantino is set to present a new FIFA award.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo