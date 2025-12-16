Trending topics:
Dayot Upamecano’s major salary demand to Bayern Munich revealed amid move hinting his contract renewal

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Dayot Upamecano #2 of FC Bayern München walks out.
Dayot Upamecano #2 of FC Bayern München walks out.

Dayot Upamecano has gone from being a heavily debated player to a key piece at Bayern Munich, playing an important role in Vincent Kompany’s system. However, his future at the German club is not entirely secure due to delays in renewing his contract, which expires at the end of the season. Now, his reported impressive salary demands have been revealed, amid a move that offers clues about his final decision.

According to TZ reports, Bayern Munich are quite optimistic about renewing Dayot Upamecano’s contract, despite the fact that there is still no agreement in place with the player. However, the French defender is reportedly asking for an annual salary of €16 million (around $18.8 million), along with potential bonuses of €2 million (approximately $2.3 million). If agreed, this would make him the highest-paid defender at the club.

Not only have his high salary demands delayed his continuity at the club, but a reported clause he wants to include in his new contract has as well. As reported by TZ, Dayot Upamecano has requested a release clause valued at €65 million that would become active in the second year, when he’ll be 29 years old. For that reason, the negotiations have been significantly slowed, as the German club does not want to lose control over the player’s future.

With just over 16 days remaining before he is able to freely negotiate with other clubs, Bayern Munich are in a race against time to prevent Dayot Upamecano from signing a pre-agreement with teams such as PSG or Real Madrid, who are eager for his arrival. Despite this, the Frenchman appears willing to remain at the German club, making a noteworthy move in recent hours.

Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano smiling

Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring a goal.

Dayot Upamecano hints his extension with Bayern Munich with an unusual move

Throughout this season, Dayot Upamecano has not dismissed the possibility of leaving Bayern Munich. In an interview with Téléfoot, he expressed his desire to play alongside Ousmane Dembélé. Additionally, the potential departures of Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba have heightened Real Madrid’s interest in him. Nonetheless, the Frenchman has recently demonstrated his commitment to the German club with an unexpected move.

Report: Harry Kane makes a final decision on his future with Bayern Munich amid Barcelona rumors

Report: Harry Kane makes a final decision on his future with Bayern Munich amid Barcelona rumors

According to BILD, Upamecano has decided to move from his usual residence in Munich to Grünwald, having been spotted in the middle of the move with numerous belongings being transported in a van. While this decision does not appear to be linked to his renewal, he is relocating to the same area where stars such as Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich, and Leon Goretzka live—an unusual move if he were planning to leave the club in just over six months.

