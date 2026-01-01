Trending topics:
Barcelona’s Lewandowski, Liverpool’s Konaté and more: Which stars are entering the final six months of their contracts?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Ibrahima Konate (L) of Liverpool and Robert Lewandowski (R) of FC Barcelona.
© Julian Finney & Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesIbrahima Konate (L) of Liverpool and Robert Lewandowski (R) of FC Barcelona.

The 2026 winter transfer window has officially opened, and at the same time, several players around the world are entering the final six months of their contracts with their respective clubs. With a list that includes world-class stars such as FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, clubs will be closely monitoring these contract situations as they look to either secure renewals or prepare for potential departures.

Under regulations stemming from the Bosman ruling, players who enter the final six months of their contracts are permitted to negotiate and sign pre-contract agreements with other clubs. Every winter transfer window, this rule raises red flags for teams at risk of losing key players for free, forcing front offices to act quickly to protect their assets.

According to Transfermarkt market values, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is the most expensive player whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, carrying a valuation of €70 million. He is followed by two more defenders, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi ranked second at €55 million and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté third at €50 million.

Beyond the most expensive and highly sought-after players, several veteran stars are also entering the final months of their contracts. One of the most recognizable names is Robert Lewandowski, whose situation at FC Barcelona remains unresolved. With reports linking the Polish striker to MLS side Chicago Fire, Lewandowski has emerged as one of the most intriguing names on the market.

benzema al ittihad

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad celebrating.

Two more veteran stars nearing the end of their contracts are former Real Madrid and Ballon d’Or winners Karim Benzema and Luka Modrić. Benzema has yet to resolve his future with Al Ittihad and has already hinted at a possible return to Europe, while Modrić, set to turn 41 in 2026, is expected to decide his future at AC Milan based largely on his physical condition, with retirement also a realistic option.

Report: Mohamed Salah edges closer to Liverpool exit as he targets loan move to unexpected team in January 2026

see also

Report: Mohamed Salah edges closer to Liverpool exit as he targets loan move to unexpected team in January 2026

Top 10 most expensive players who could sign a pre-contract

The ability to sign players on pre-contracts allows clubs not only to plan ahead for the 2026-27 season but also to secure elite talent without paying a transfer fee. Under this scenario, the 10 most expensive players who could negotiate with new clubs are as follows:

  1. Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) – €70M.
  2. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) – €55M.
  3. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) – €50M.
  4. Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) – €35M.
  5. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – €27M.
  6. Mike Maignan (AC Milan) – €25M.
  7. Rúben Neves (Al Hilal) – €25M.
  8. Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) – €25M.
  9. Quinten Timber (Feyenoord) – €25M.
  10. Weston McKennie (Juventus) – €22M.
