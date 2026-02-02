Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
bundesliga
Comments

Dayot Upamecano secures his future as Bayern Munich reportedly receive final decision on Frenchman renewal

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich acknowledges the fans after his team draws in the Bundesliga match.
© Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesDayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich acknowledges the fans after his team draws in the Bundesliga match.

Dayot Upamecano once faced significant criticism, but Vincent Kompany’s arrival transformed him into one of Bayern Munich‘s standout players. He has not only solidified his role as a defensive pillar but also contributes significantly to the team’s playmaking. Consequently, renewing the Frenchman’s contract became an absolute priority. After several months, Dayot has finally made a decision about his future, putting an end to the German side’s uncertainty.

According to reports by Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, Dayot Upamecano has finally accepted the contract renewal offer proposed by Bayern Munich. With this deal, the Frenchman becomes one of the club’s highest-paid players and extends his contract until 2030. By agreeing to the renewal, the 27-year-old star establishes himself as the undisputed leader of the team’s defense and a key, unquestionable player for Vincent Kompany.

To ensure his continuity, Bayern Munich decided to accept the salary and contract demands of Moussa Sissoko, Dayot Upamecano’s agent. With this, the German side decided to offer a salary of €16 million (around $18.8 million), along with potential bonuses of €2 million (approximately $2.3 million). Moreover, they accepted a release clause valued at €65 million that would become active in the second year, when he’ll be 29 years old, reports TZ.

Upamecano’s agent delayed his renewal, Bayern executive Hoeneß reveals

Although Dayot Upamecano has reportedly agreed to a contract renewal with Bayern Munich, the negotiations with his entourage were fraught with controversy. This made the renewal process seem quite complex, despite being a top priority for the club. Even Bayern Munich executive Uli Hoeneß openly revealed the true intentions of Upamecano’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, adding another layer of complexity to the discussions.

Bayern Munich&#039;s Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.

“I would be absolutely delighted if Dayot Upamecano decided to stay at FC Bayern. I know that he and his family feel very comfortable in Munich. However, I fear that his agents will do everything they can to steer him away from Munich… I’m appalled by this behavior,” Uli Hoeneß previously revealed, via Kicker.

Advertisement
Harry Kane is close to an extension as Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl shares update on the Englishman’s renewal

see also

Harry Kane is close to an extension as Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl shares update on the Englishman’s renewal

Dayot Upamecano has finally accepted a contract renewal, but issues with the signing bonus were huge concern. The German club offered him a €20 million bonus to extend his stay but prefers to pay it in installments. Nonetheless, Upamecano’s representatives were pushing for a single payment, which the club finds unacceptable, according to BILD. Despite the delay, both sides have managed to narrow their differences, resulting in an extension of the Frenchman.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich reportedly take a firm, decisive stance on Dayot Upamecano’s contract renewal offer

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich reportedly take a firm, decisive stance on Dayot Upamecano’s contract renewal offer

Led by Harry Kane, Bayern Munich have become one of the best teams in the world, shining as a solid unit. Just as important as the Englishman is Dayot Upamecano, whose contract renewal is pending. Given the delay, the German team has made a decision regarding the offer.

Barcelona’s Lewandowski, Liverpool’s Konaté and more: Which stars are entering the final six months of their contracts?

Barcelona’s Lewandowski, Liverpool’s Konaté and more: Which stars are entering the final six months of their contracts?

The 2026 winter transfer window has opened in January 1st, meaning that FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, and several other stars could end up signing a pre-contract with other teams.

Dayot Upamecano’s major salary demand to Bayern Munich revealed amid move hinting his contract renewal

Dayot Upamecano’s major salary demand to Bayern Munich revealed amid move hinting his contract renewal

After establishing himself as one of Bayern Munich’s top players, Dayot Upamecano’s future has been cast into doubt due to delays in renewing his contract. Now, the Frenchman’s salary demands have been revealed, amid a move that offers clues about his decision.

Xabi Alonso’s future may not only lie in Liverpool, as the Spaniard reportedly joins a short list for top Premier League job

Xabi Alonso’s future may not only lie in Liverpool, as the Spaniard reportedly joins a short list for top Premier League job

Following his departure from Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso has attracted the attention of Liverpool, who reportedly view him as an ideal candidate. However, the Spaniard has also joined a short list of managers being considered to take charge of a major Premier League club.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo