Dayot Upamecano secures his future as Bayern Munich reportedly receive final decision on Frenchman renewal

Dayot Upamecano once faced significant criticism, but Vincent Kompany’s arrival transformed him into one of Bayern Munich‘s standout players. He has not only solidified his role as a defensive pillar but also contributes significantly to the team’s playmaking. Consequently, renewing the Frenchman’s contract became an absolute priority. After several months, Dayot has finally made a decision about his future, putting an end to the German side’s uncertainty.

According to reports by Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, Dayot Upamecano has finally accepted the contract renewal offer proposed by Bayern Munich. With this deal, the Frenchman becomes one of the club’s highest-paid players and extends his contract until 2030. By agreeing to the renewal, the 27-year-old star establishes himself as the undisputed leader of the team’s defense and a key, unquestionable player for Vincent Kompany.

To ensure his continuity, Bayern Munich decided to accept the salary and contract demands of Moussa Sissoko, Dayot Upamecano’s agent. With this, the German side decided to offer a salary of €16 million (around $18.8 million), along with potential bonuses of €2 million (approximately $2.3 million). Moreover, they accepted a release clause valued at €65 million that would become active in the second year, when he’ll be 29 years old, reports TZ.

Upamecano’s agent delayed his renewal, Bayern executive Hoeneß reveals

Although Dayot Upamecano has reportedly agreed to a contract renewal with Bayern Munich, the negotiations with his entourage were fraught with controversy. This made the renewal process seem quite complex, despite being a top priority for the club. Even Bayern Munich executive Uli Hoeneß openly revealed the true intentions of Upamecano’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, adding another layer of complexity to the discussions.

Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.

“I would be absolutely delighted if Dayot Upamecano decided to stay at FC Bayern. I know that he and his family feel very comfortable in Munich. However, I fear that his agents will do everything they can to steer him away from Munich… I’m appalled by this behavior,” Uli Hoeneß previously revealed, via Kicker.

see also Harry Kane is close to an extension as Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl shares update on the Englishman’s renewal

Dayot Upamecano has finally accepted a contract renewal, but issues with the signing bonus were huge concern. The German club offered him a €20 million bonus to extend his stay but prefers to pay it in installments. Nonetheless, Upamecano’s representatives were pushing for a single payment, which the club finds unacceptable, according to BILD. Despite the delay, both sides have managed to narrow their differences, resulting in an extension of the Frenchman.