How to watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Sao Paulo vs Flamengo WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Wednesday, November 5, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz, and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All eyes will be on Morumbi Stadium for Matchday 32 as São Paulo host Flamengo in a high-stakes showdown that could shape the rest of the Brasileirão season. São Paulo are fighting to keep their Copa Libertadores hopes alive and can’t afford to drop points at home.

Meanwhile, Flamengo arrive just a single point behind Palmeiras in the title race and eager to claim the top spot. With so much on the line for both sides, fans can expect a fierce, fast-paced contest filled with urgency and emotion. Don’t miss a minute of this must-watch matchup.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

