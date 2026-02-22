Neymar Jr. 2026 World Cup hopes in doubt as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly eyes Premier League star for Brazil call-up

Neymar Jr. has established himself as one of the most important players in Brazilian history. Although he has yet to win a World Cup title, he has become the all-time leading scorer. Injuries have gradually distanced him from the national team, but his recovery gives him hope of reaching the 2026 World Cup. However, the veteran’s chances could be complicated, as Carlo Ancelotti plans to call up a Premier League player for the next games.

According to Rod Silverio en X, formerly Twitter, Carlo Ancelotti remains closely attentive to Rayan’s development, as he continues to shine at Bournemouth. Despite only recently arriving in the Premier League, he is already impressing with his performances. In addition, Brazil’s coaching staff had already been monitoring his progress at Vasco da Gama, so he appears to be on track to feature in the next national team squad.

As a right winger, Rayan could end up competing directly with Estevao, further reducing Neymar Jr.’s chances of securing his spot for the 2026 World Cup. Although the veteran operates primarily as an attacking midfielder, Ancelotti relies on Rodrygo, Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta, who not only excel in that role but also contribute out wide, giving the coach tactical flexibility — something the 34-year-old can no longer provide.

Neymar Jr.’s World Cup fate may rest in his own hands

Following his recent knee surgery, Neymar Jr. is working his way back into the lineup at Santos, logging around 45 minutes against Velo Clube in the Paulista Championship. Unlike last season, the veteran now has a far more competitive roster to fight for every title. Given the club’s major effort to strengthen the squad, the 34-year-old star may ultimately depend on himself to compete for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Even amid strong competition, Carlo Ancelotti is not closing the door on Neymar Jr.’s return to Brazil. However, the coach has reportedly set a single condition for the 34-year-old to be included in the anticipated tournament. In addition, he may have nothing guaranteed in the starting lineup, as Rodrygo and Raphinha appear to have claimed his position, meaning he would likely have to accept a role as an impact substitute.

Carlo Ancelotti sparks generational shift in Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti is managing to make quite significant changes in Brazil. After several years in the shadows, the Italian’s arrival has succeeded in imposing a defined style of play, betting on a generational renewal with players such as Wesley, Estevao, Luiz Henrique and Matheus Cunha. In addition, he has given Rodrygo Goes a more prominent role. At the same time, he continues to trust players like Rayan, Vitor Roque and Endrick, laying the groundwork for the future.