Kylian Mbappe insists Real Madrid ‘will start winning again soon’ after UCL exit vs Bayern

Kylian Mbappe’s dream of capturing a UEFA Champions League title has been deferred for at least another season following a quarterfinal exit at the hands of Bayern Munich. In the midst of what has been a frustrating campaign for Real Madrid, Mbappe delivered a defiant message to the fanbase, promising that the club “will start winning again soon.“

Wednesday’s elimination via a 6-4 aggregate scoreline served as a crushing blow for a Real Madrid side that had pinned its primary championship hopes on Europe, with Barcelona currently the heavy favorites to secure La Liga. Despite Mbappe netting the third goal for the Spanish giants, he was unable to stave off elimination in what was statistically his most prolific individual scoring campaign in the competition’s history.

In his first public comments following the defeat, Mbappe took to Instagram to offer a candid self-assessment of the team’s current form: “We tried until the very end, but it wasn’t enough. It’s disappointing to be eliminated from such an important competition, but we have to look ahead. We need to take a hard look at ourselves to avoid this kind of disappointment again.“

After that wake-up call to his teammates, the French striker made it clear that the club expects to be back in the trophy hunt sooner than later. “We will never give up!!! In Madrid, failure has never been and never will be an option. But I promise you one thing: we will start winning again and very soon,” Mbappe concluded.

Mbappe’s individual impact during the 2025-26 Champions League campaign was undeniable, as he racked up 15 goals in just 11 appearances. While he reached the 70-goal milestone for his UCL career, his individual brilliance couldn’t mask the team’s lack of cohesion, a process hindered by significant organizational turmoil, including the dismissal of head coach Xabi Alonso back in January.

see also Kylian Mbappe makes Champions League history as he matches Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid goalscoring record despite heartbreaking exit

Real Madrid and a 2025-26 season to forget

With 40 goals and six assists across 39 games so far, Kylian Mbappe has indisputably been the lone bright spot for Real Madrid this season. However, questions regarding the squad’s over-reliance on the star striker have intensified, casting a spotlight on the fact that despite a roster full of superstars, this iteration of Los Blancos has failed to gel as a collective unit.

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The 2024-25 season, the final chapter of the Carlo Ancelotti era, saw the club lift the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup while falling short of major domestic and European honors. While the appointment of Xabi Alonso initially sparked hope during the FIFA Club World Cup, a crushing defeat in the Spanish Super Cup proved to be the tipping point that led to his midseason exit.

Real Madrid Castilla coach Alvaro Arbeloa stepped in to lead the first team but has struggled to stabilize the ship. Under his watch, the club suffered a shock Copa del Rey exit to second-tier Albacete and the recent Champions League heartbreak against Bayern.

Currently, La Liga is being dominated by Barcelona, sitting at the top with 79 points in 31 games and a 9-point difference to second-placed Real Madrid. With just seven games remaining, Los Merengues are on the verge of their first trophyless season since 2020-21, the final hallmark of a campaign the club would rather forget.

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