Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly give Andreas Christensen an ultimatum while scouting defenders for next season

Throughout the season, Barcelona have struggled significantly to find defensive balance. Not only did Iñigo Martínez leave, but Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen have also been absent frequently during the season. Nevertheless, the Dane has been the most affected, as he suffered an ACL injury. Despite this, Hansi Flick’s team offered him a contract renewal, giving him an ultimatum while they continue searching for defenders for next season.

According to Luis F. Rojo in Diario Marca, Barcelona have been negotiating with Andreas Christensen and his agent for quite some time, despite his serious injury. They have offered a two-year extension in which he would earn half of what he currently makes. Nevertheless, the Blaugranas have offered variables that could help him increase his income, based on how many games he plays per season, reaching up to a 50% increase.

Even though the Dane has expressed his desire to remain with the Blaugranas, Christensen has not yet accepted the offer. In addition, the Spanish side proposed a clause stating that if he does not play 30% of the matches, they could unilaterally terminate the contract, as per Diario AS. Nevertheless, Barcelona have reportedly made it clear that they expect a response soon or they will move toward other solutions they have already been scouting.

Andreas Christensen has proven to be one of the most talented defenders at Barcelona, playing a key role in the build-up play. However, he has participated in only 23 of the team’s 106 matches over the last two seasons, a rate of just 21.7%, which is quite low. Because of this, the Blaugranas want to continue investing in him, but under conditions that allow them to manage the situation if he continues to face physical problems.

Andreas Christensen of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring a goal.

Barcelona reportedly keep three center backs on the target list

Seeking to improve defensive consistency, Barcelona remain open to making additions in the defensive line. With the uncertainty surrounding Andreas Christensen, they are keeping different targets on the transfer market, with several profiles on the table. While two stand out in the Premier League, another is emerging strongly in the Belgian Pro League, as the club keeps all possibilities under control.

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According to Ekrem Konur via X, the Blaugranas keep Alessandro Bastoni as their priority, with Inter Milan already setting his transfer price at €70 million. Given the difficulty of signing the 26-year-old star, they are also keeping an eye on Marcos Senesi, who is expected to leave AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer. While the Serie A star remains the priority, the experience and lower cost of the Premier League defender has caught the club’s attention.

Along with Alessandro Bastoni and Marcos Senesi, Barcelona have added Joel Ordóñez from Club Brugge to the list. Being only 21 years old, he has already stablished as one of the best in the Belgian Pro League. Nevertheless, they face tough competition as Juventus, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are already speaking with his agents, while Atlético Madrid, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Liverpool F.C. and Chelsea F.C. are following him, reveals Ekrem Konur.