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Barcelona could keep Marcus Rashford another season without paying Manchester United’s $34M clause, says Laporta

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona this summer on loan from Manchester United.
© Rafa Babot/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford joined Barcelona this summer on loan from Manchester United.

Barcelona decided some time ago that they want to keep Marcus Rashford for the long term. However, to make that happen they must negotiate with Manchester United, who expect to receive a considerable fee for the forward. Now Joan Laporta has provided details about a possible alternative to reach an agreement between all parties.

We could extend the loan further, it depends on what Deco wants,” the presidential candidate said during a recent interview with Jijantes. The reference to sporting director Deco is also key, as it suggests the decision will not depend solely on the wishes of coach Hansi Flick, but rather on alignment among the club’s different decision-makers.

Regarding ways to reach an agreement to extend Rashford’s loan, Laporta spoke about one possibility. “There are formulas, such as completing part of the purchase option with Manchester United and the rest we will see later,” he said. That would mean negotiating a new loan while paying a certain amount as an advance toward the permanent transfer, which could be finalized at a later date.

Finally, Joan Laporta explained the reasons why Marcus Rashford’s continued presence would be desirable for Barcelona. In that sense, he pointed not only to the player’s performances on the field but also to his contributions off it. “He gives us good numbers in goals and statistics, a great atmosphere, and he’s very involved with the Foundation,” the presidential candidate said.

Laporta was critical of the referees

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta.

Rashford’s numbers at Barcelona

Barcelona’s decision to move forward with securing Marcus Rashford’s continuity next season is based on the performances the player has delivered during his first months with the Spanish side.

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Marcus Rashford reportedly makes two major sacrifices to seal permanent Barcelona transfer from Manchester United

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Marcus Rashford reportedly makes two major sacrifices to seal permanent Barcelona transfer from Manchester United

Across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League, Rashford has recorded 38 appearances, 21 of them as a starter. So far he has contributed 10 goals and 13 assists, which equals 0.60 goal contributions per match.

Manchester United’s stance on Rashford

While Joan Laporta’s comments suggest optimism about a possible agreement with Manchester United to keep Marcus Rashford for another season without having to pay the nearly $35 million purchase clause, reports from England indicate a different position.

Manchester United reportedly are not willing to consider any concessions for Barcelona and have made it clear that Rashford will only remain there if the full clause is paid. In fact, there has been speculation that the Red Devils, given the forward’s performances, now believe they set the price too low.

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