Neymar left out of Brazil squad for March games by Carlo Ancelotti with 2026 World Cup approaching

Neymar‘s potential return to the Brazil national team has been one of the most debated topics in recent months, particularly after the forward’s move to Santos with an eye on earning a place at the 2026 World Cup. However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to leave the former Barcelona star out of his squad for the March international window.

At a press conference on Monday, Ancelotti named a 26-man squad for Brazil‘s upcoming North American tour. Among the new faces earning call-ups were Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara and Bournemouth’s Rayan, but Neymar’s name was absent from the list.

Brazil are set to face two major European nations during the March window. The Seleção will travel to the United States to take on France on March 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before facing Croatia on March 31 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil came on October 17, 2023, in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, a match in which he suffered an ACL injury that kept him sidelined for more than a year. The long and difficult road back to full fitness has kept the legendary forward out of Ancelotti’s plans at international level ever since.

Brazil’s squad list for the March international break.

When asked whether Neymar, who has not featured in any of Ancelotti’s previous squads, could still make it to the World Cup, the Italian coach was cautiously optimistic: “Neymar can be at the World Cup. If he can reach 100% fitness during the World Cup, then obviously Neymar can be there. Why isn’t Neymar in this squad? Because he isn’t at 100% right now, and I need players who are at 100%. Neymar has to keep working, playing, and proving his quality and his physical condition.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Carlo Ancelotti names his all-time starting lineup of the greatest Brazilian players coached in his historic career

The trip to Mirassol, a key point for Neymar’s dismissal

Despite being included on the preliminary list, reports had suggested that Neymar’s absence from the game against Mirassol FC sparked frustration within the Brazilian football federation and among Ancelotti’s coaching staff, putting his place in the squad in serious jeopardy.

Ancelotti confirmed he had only called up players who were at 100% fitness, while also leaving the door open for those who miss the March window but will be ready for the World Cup itself, a message directed not only at Neymar but also at other key figures such as Estevao, the top scorer of Ancelotti’s tenure with the Seleção.

When asked directly about Neymar’s absence, Ancelotti pointed to his scouting trip as the decisive moment: “I was scheduled to go to Mirassol to watch the Mirassol-Santos match and see both teams. We were received very well there. Neymar did not play; it’s important to point that out. I have nothing further to add to any of this.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil’s complete list for March friendlies

Reports from ESPN back in February indicated that Ancelotti had already settled on 18 of the 26 players he intends to bring to the 2026 World Cup. Rodrygo, who suffered an ACL injury, had been part of that group, and his absence opens up a spot for another player to stake a claim, with the March window serving as a final audition for several hopefuls.

The full squad Carlo Ancelotti has named for the March international friendlies is as follows: