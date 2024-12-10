River Plate’s Claudio Echeverri is on the verge of joining Manchester City, according to reports in the British press. The 18-year-old Argentine midfielder’s move to the Premier League champions follows a highly successful period with River Plate, but comes as the club is struggling for form.

Echeverri’s departure marks the end of his time at River Plate, at least for the foreseeable future. The young midfielder will not play another home match for River Plate until further notice, as the team struggles for form under manager Óscar García Junyent.

The move to Manchester City is anticipated to happen in January. The English media portrays Echeverri as a potential game-changer for a City side currently experiencing a period of underperformance, compounded by a significant injury list. The expectation is that Echeverri’s arrival will inject fresh talent and energy into the team.

The “new Messi” hype

The Sun described the anticipation surrounding Echeverri’s arrival: “Guardiola will unleash the ‘new Lionel Messi’ straight into Manchester City’s struggling squad next month… 18-year-old Argentine star Claudio Echeverri arrives from River Plate, a year after a transfer deal was completed.”

The article highlights the significance of this signing for Manchester City’s future, particularly given the club’s current struggle to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League.

The possibility of a loan move to Girona has been previously discussed. However, Manchester City’s need for immediate reinforcements has led to a change in plans. The report states that Guardiola wants Echeverri for the second half of the season.

Before his departure, Echeverri will play one last match for River Plate: an away game against Racing Club de Avellaneda on December 15th. His move to the Premier League is imminent. The English media is already referring to him as “the new Messi,” creating significant hype around his arrival.