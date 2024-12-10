Inter Miami CF’s offseason roster overhaul continues to focus on players with a connection to Lionel Messi’s past. Following the signing of Javier Mascherano, another former Barcelona player, Marc Bartra, is heavily linked with a move to South Florida.

Inter Miami’s recruitment strategy has prioritized players with shared experience alongside Messi. This started with the signings of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in July 2023, followed by Luis Suárez last offseason.

The additions of these former Barcelona teammates helped Inter Miami win their first trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup, and are now coached by another former Barcelona teammate, Javier Mascherano.

According to Balbu Sports, Real Betis defender Marc Bartra is the frontrunner to be Mascherano’s first signing. Bartra is a product of La Masia, Barcelona’s academy, and made 59 first-team appearances between 2010 and 2016. His career continued at Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis, with 14 appearances for the Spanish national team.

Addressing defensive needs

Bartra would address a significant need for Inter Miami: upgrading their center-back position. With Sergii Kryvtsov and Nicolás Freire’s contracts expiring, strengthening the defense is a priority.

While the team’s attack thrived last season (Messi and Suárez each scored 20 goals), their defense conceded 1.4 goals per game during the 2024 regular season and six goals across their three-game MLS Cup playoff exit against Atlanta United.

Reports suggest Inter Miami is also exploring the possibility of signing Argentinian goalkeeper Nahuel Losada, adding further depth to the team’s defensive options. While high-profile names like Kevin De Bruyne, Paul Pogba, and Neymar have been linked to Inter Miami, a defender like Bartra is a higher priority given the team’s immediate needs.