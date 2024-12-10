The injury to Christian Pulisic has left AC Milan searching for solutions at a critical juncture in the season. Medical tests have confirmed a low-grade lesion in the soleus muscle of his right calf, ruling the American winger out for the remainder of 2024. With eight goals and six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions this season, Pulisic’s absence leaves a significant void in Milan’s attack as they push for a top-eight finish in the Champions League and aim for domestic success.

The American sustained the injury during a 2-1 loss against Atalanta, a blow that forces Milan to confront the reality of over-reliance on their star attacker. Concerns had been raised earlier in the season about his heavy workload, with critics warning that Milan lacked viable alternatives to rotate effectively. Now, head coach Paulo Fonseca must navigate a tough schedule without one of his most influential players.

The timing of the injury compounds the challenge. As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fonseca had only recently found a balanced lineup featuring Yunus Musah on the right flank, Pulisic operating centrally, and Rafael Leao on the left. This equilibrium will now have to be recalibrated, starting with upcoming fixtures against Crvena Zvezda, Genoa, and Verona.

Tactical options for replacing Pulisic

Fonseca has three main tactical options to compensate for Pulisic’s absence. Each comes with its own strengths and challenges:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in attacking role

The simplest solution is to slot Ruben Loftus-Cheek into Pulisic’s role, maintaining the current system. This change was tested during the Atalanta game when Pulisic had to be substituted. However, Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic are vastly different players.

Pulisic thrives as a creative force, capable of accelerating play and making decisive contributions in front of goal. Loftus-Cheek, in contrast, is more physical but lacks the same ability to change pace or consistently find the back of the net. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Englishman’s recent dip in form and an apparent crisis of confidence make it uncertain whether he can shoulder this responsibility.

Shift to 4-3-3 with Samuel Chukwueze

Another option involves deploying Samuel Chukwueze as a right winger in a 4-3-3 formation. This setup would feature Chukwueze and Leão as wide players, supported by a midfield trio of Musah, Youssouf Fofana, and Tijjani Reijnders. While this formation would inject unpredictability and physicality into Milan’s attack, it raises concerns about maintaining defensive balance.

Chukwueze, who has been underutilized this season, offers raw pace and directness but will need time to integrate fully into the starting lineup. Fans have already expressed frustration at his limited minutes, particularly during the recent clash with Juventus, where his late introduction provided little impact.

Two-striker system with Noah Okafor

The most adventurous alternative would see Milan adopt a two-striker formation, with Noah Okafor or another natural forward partnering Alvarto Morata in a 4-4-2. This approach would sacrifice some width for more presence in the box, an asset against teams likely to defend deep.

Okafor has played sparingly this season, amassing less than 500 minutes, but this strategy could maximize his contributions. However, the team’s overall balance and defensive stability could be compromised, especially with fewer natural wide players to track back.