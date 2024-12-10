Palmeiras’ teenage sensation Estevao Willian is gearing up for a big move to Chelsea in 2025, but the young Brazilian has already made headlines for reasons beyond his on-field brilliance. While many might find comparisons to Lionel Messi flattering, Estevao has openly rejected the nickname “Messinho”, a label he’s carried since his youth at Cruzeiro. Instead, he’s determined to build a legacy that is uniquely his own.

The teenager’s dazzling performances from an early age led to comparisons with Lionel Messi, earning him the nickname “Messinho,” meaning “Little Messi.” However, the 17-year-old has made it clear that he’s not comfortable with the moniker. Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Estevao admitted, “Since I was little, being called Messinho, I confess that I didn’t like it. Since I was 10 years old, when playing in the Cruzeiro youth teams. I don’t like comparisons.”

For Estevao, such labels can become burdensome. He elaborated, “For those who don’t know how to deal with it, it’s quite disruptive. At 17 years old, I don’t have time to waste listening to criticism. I want to be happy, I love playing football, I want to enjoy it to the fullest. Me being Estevao is very good.”

Neymar fan through and through

While Messi comparisons have followed him, it’s Neymar who occupies a special place in Estevao’s heart. The young forward considers Neymar his greatest inspiration, citing the Brazilian icon as a player he has admired since childhood.

In an emotional admission, the right winger said, “With Neymar, it was only once that he reposted me, but I’ve never spoken to him personally. I think I will cry [when I meet him]. He’s a guy I look up to. I’ve always seen him play. The greatest reference in Brazil is a huge reference for me.”

Such admiration underscores the young rising star’s deep connection to his Brazilian roots and the influence of Neymar’s legacy on the next generation of football talent.

Record-breaking season ahead of Chelsea move

Estevao’s refusal to embrace the “Messinho” nickname hasn’t stopped him from delivering Messi-like performances. Since his promotion to Palmeiras’ first team in January, he has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 31 league games, helping his team secure a second-place finish in Brazil’s Serie A.

The teenager’s breakout season earned him the title of Breakthrough Player in Brazil’s top flight, as well as a call-up to the national team under manager Dorival Junior. In October, he etched his name into the record books by surpassing Neymar’s milestone for most goal contributions by a 17-year-old in a single season. Estevao tallied 17 goal involvements, eclipsing Neymar’s record of 16 during his 2009 campaign with Santos.

Estevao is set to join Chelsea in 2025 for a reported £56 million transfer fee, a testament to his immense potential.