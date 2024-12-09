Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Chivas de Guadalajara’s most decorated player, expressed optimism about the future following a challenging 2024 season marked by injuries and team underperformance. While expressing a desire to retire with Chivas, his comments also hinted at the possibility of a future move abroad.

Hernández, 36, acknowledged the injury-plagued 2024 season that hampered his contributions to Chivas. Joining the team at the start of the year with high hopes, he fell short of expectations, both individually and collectively. The arrival of new coach Óscar García Junyent has injected renewed optimism.

While expressing optimism, Hernández’s comments sparked debate among Chivas fans. His deep connection to the club fueled expectations that he would retire in Guadalajara.

However, he hinted at a potential departure: “I’d love to retire at Chivas right now, but what if an offer comes from another country, and I want to try it?“ This candid statement created a mixture of excitement and apprehension among supporters.

Hernández refrained from providing specific timelines regarding retirement, leaving his future plans open. He remains optimistic about the upcoming Clausura 2025 season. His comments regarding a potential move leave the possibility of a future move to another club still very much in the air.

LA Galaxy’s MLS Cup triumph and fan speculation

The recent MLS Cup victory by LA Galaxy, Hernández’s former club, has fueled speculation among fans about a potential return. Hernández congratulated the team on Instagram, which sparked excitement among Galaxy supporters.

During his time with LA Galaxy, he played 83 games (6,272 minutes), scoring 39 goals and providing seven assists. He served as team captain for some time and became a significant figure for the team.

Javier Hernández’s future remains uncertain. While he expresses a strong desire to retire with Chivas, the possibility of a move to another club, perhaps fueled by the recent success of LA Galaxy, remains.

His comments highlight the complexities faced by aging players balancing personal desires with potentially lucrative opportunities. His future will be dependent on his relationship with Chivas and any significant offers he receives from outside of Mexico.