Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário has reportedly announced his intention to run for the presidency of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in the March 2025 elections.

This ambitious bid, aiming for a 2026 takeover from current president Ednaldo Rodrigues, promises a significant shake-up of Brazilian football leadership. Central to Ronaldo’s vision is the appointment of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to lead the Seleção.

The prospect of Guardiola managing Brazil’s national team is a headline-grabbing element of Ronaldo’s campaign. Guardiola, whose contract with Manchester City expires in summer 2025, is considered one of the greatest managers in football history.

While a short-term extension with City is rumored, Ronaldo reportedly hopes to entice Guardiola with the challenge of leading one of football’s most iconic teams. Previous, informal approaches by the CBF to Guardiola have yielded no concrete results. Currently, president Rodrigues has publicly reaffirmed his support for Dorival Junior as Seleção manager.

Significant Hurdles and a Vision for the Future

Ronaldo’s ambitious plan faces considerable obstacles. Persuading Guardiola to leave Manchester City, where he enjoys immense success, will be a formidable task. Furthermore, the financial implications of securing a manager of Guardiola’s caliber would place significant strain on CBF resources.

The CBF presidential election is highly competitive, requiring Ronaldo to garner substantial support within the Brazilian football community to secure victory.

Despite these challenges, Ronaldo’s ambition signals a desire to elevate Brazilian football to new heights. The potential appointment of Guardiola represents a transformative strategy, potentially reshaping the Seleção and inspiring a new era of dominance.

The success of this audacious plan hinges on both Ronaldo’s electoral success and Guardiola’s willingness to accept this significant challenge. The coming months will reveal whether this ambitious vision can become a reality.