Angel Di Maria stands among the few players privileged to have shared the pitch with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine winger, known for his creativity and playmaking, has had the unique experience of playing alongside these two legends, delivering countless assists and playing a pivotal role in their respective successes. After years of sharing locker rooms with both icons, Di Maria has made it clear who he believes is the greatest of all time.

At 36 and now representing Portuguese giants Benfica, Angel Di Maria is savoring the twilight of his illustrious career. When asked to weigh in on the eternal debate surrounding soccer’s greatest player, the Argentine has consistently acknowledged both Messi and Ronaldo as all-time greats. However, when pressed to choose between the two, Di Maria offered his perspective during an interview with Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky for Clank Media:

“I’ve always said the same thing, and I’ll keep saying it: for me, they are the two best in history, but it’s obvious that the best, by far, is Leo (Messi). Not just because of the 8 Ballon d’Ors he has, which already puts him far ahead of Cristiano, but also because of everything else. Cristiano is about work, work, and more work. Leo, on the other hand, is pure quality (talent), a gift from God. He doesn’t have to push himself for anything; he doesn’t need to do anything to be the best.”

Di Maria elaborated on the key difference between the two. “Cristiano has always had to work hard—gym sessions, finishing drills, always striving for more. The Little Guy (Messi), you watch him play, and it’s like he’s just playing with his friends,” he said. “He enjoys football, and he does it that way. That’s why, for me, there’s such a big difference between the two. Without a doubt, Leo is incomparable to anyone,” he added.

During his time with Ronaldo at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2014, Di Maria won six trophies, including the coveted 2013-14 UEFA Champions League title, known as “La Decima“. With Messi, however, Di Maria’s journey has been much longer and filled with international glory. Together, they achieved Olympic gold, two Copa America titles, and the pinnacle of all achievements—the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Di Maria discusses future plans amid retirement speculation

While Di Maria has retired from the international stage after the Argentina 2024 Copa America victory, he remains active at the club level. Questions about his eventual retirement have naturally arisen, but the Argentine insists he is still enjoying the game and is not ready to hang up his boots just yet:

“I don’t have a retirement date; I’m enjoying it much more since we won with the national team. It’s like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. Before, I had the pressure of winning something with Argentina, but the last few years have been pure joy. I’m having fun again. I’m not thinking about a specific moment to say, ‘two more years and I’m done.’ Honestly, I don’t know,” the Benfica player admitted.

Despite keeping his playing career alive, Di Maria is already preparing for life after football. “I’m taking the coaching course, but just in case. Starting at 30 years old, I began analyzing football more—not just from a player’s perspective, but also from a coach’s point of view. I try to see the game from another perspective, although being a coach takes much more time,” he explained in statements to Clank Media.