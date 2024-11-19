Victor Osimhen’s name continues to dominate transfer discussions as the prolific Nigerian striker attracts interest from some of the Premier League‘s biggest clubs. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all reportedly monitoring the forward, who has been on scintillating form during his loan spell at Galatasaray. However, recent reports suggest that Manchester United have made an intriguing move to secure his signature, offering €30 million and a struggling player in a swap deal. The identity of this player has piqued curiosity, with speculation swirling about who might make the journey to Napoli as part of the deal.

The 25-year-old has been unstoppable in the Turkish Super Lig since joining Galatasaray on a last-minute loan from Napoli. His tally includes six goals and two assists in six league matches, with an additional two goals and an assist in three Europa League appearances. Despite his stellar performances, the chances of a permanent move to Galatasaray appear slim due to his hefty €75 million release clause.

According to reports from Calciomercato and La Gazzetta dello Sport, Galatasaray may only stretch their budget to €50 million, leaving room for Premier League clubs to swoop in. Chelsea and Arsenal remain interested, but Manchester United seems most determined to make a move, especially under the guidance of new manager Ruben Amorim.

Why Galatasaray may miss out

Osimhen’s €75 million release clause is a point of contention. While Napoli initially set a much higher €130 million clause, negotiations before his Galatasaray loan reduced the figure. Nonetheless, €75 million remains a steep price for Galatasaray, who would likely need to involve creative deal structures or additional players to secure the striker permanently.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently hinted at the difficulties facing the Turkish club, stating that they might need to get “creative” if they hope to retain Osimhen. Meanwhile, the Nigerian’s desire to remain in Europe rather than pursue lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League keeps his Premier League suitors optimistic.

Joshua Zirkzee: Mystery player in swap deal

The identity of the player offered in Manchester United’s €30 million plus swap proposal has now been revealed: Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch forward joined United from Bologna for €42.5 million but has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford. With just one goal this season, Zirkzee’s form has fueled speculation that he could seek a return to Serie A.

Italian outlets, including Area Napoli, report that Zirkzee could be an attractive option for Napoli, especially given his potential compatibility with Romelu Lukaku. Journalist Gerardo Fasano remarked, “Zirkzee might not be the ideal striker for Manchester United’s Amorim, but he could help Lukaku next season. The two would form an important pair.”

Despite the Dutchman’s underwhelming tenure at Old Trafford, the Partenopei may consider him a valuable addition if Osimhen departs, particularly in light of the Dutchman’s prior success in Italy under Bologna manager Thiago Motta.