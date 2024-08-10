Inter Miami have been enjoying a stellar season at the top of the MLS standings; but their legendary captain, Lionel Messi, has been noticeably absent from the pitch.

The Argentine superstar has been a key figure for the Herons since his arrival.

However, he has been sidelined by a serious ankle injury sustained during the Copa America.

As the Argentine works his way back to full fitness, fans and teammates alike are eagerly anticipating his return, which could come just in time for the critical final stretch of the season.

Messi’s injury was as shocking as it was unfortunate, occurring in the midst of Argentina’s Copa America win over Colombia.

Just before halftime, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner found himself on the receiving end of a brutal challenge that caused his ankle to roll underneath him in a way that immediately raised concerns.

Despite his efforts to continue, Messi was forced to leave the match in the 66th minute, visibly struggling with his mobility.

Cameras captured the severity of the injury, showing significant swelling as Messi sat on the bench in tears, his participation in future matches suddenly in doubt.

Given the significance of the occasion, the sight of Messi in such distress was particularly poignant. Many speculated that this could have been his final appearance in a major tournament for Argentina, adding an emotional weight to the moment.

However, despite the gravity of the injury, there have been positive updates on Messi’s recovery.

Messi’s road to recovery

According to reports, Messi’s right ankle ligament injury is healing well; although he was not fit enough to play in Inter Miami’s recent hard-fought win against Toronto in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

This victory was just one of many that the Herons have secured without Messi; a testament to the team’s strength and depth.

Despite missing their captain, they have maintained their position at the top of the MLS standings and remain favorites to retain their Leagues Cup title.

Miami coach Tata Martino recently provided encouraging updates on his main star’s recovery.

“He’s getting better, getting better every day”, Martino said. “He’s still in the gym, but looks better and better. It’s within the deadlines we’ve been thinking about.”

The 37-year-old has missed five consecutive matches since suffering the injury on July 14. Despite this, Inter Miami have won eight of ten games without him, demonstrating their resilience and capability to perform even without their captain.

While the club has not publicly disclosed a specific timeframe for Messi’s return, it appears that he is on track to rejoin the squad in the near future.

Messi’s goal to return to action

While Miami have managed well in Messi’s absence, the forward himself is eager to get back on the field.

According to ESPN Argentina, the forward has set a personal goal to return to action before the September international break. This would allow him to regain match fitness in time to represent Argentina in their World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

If Messi meets this target, his comeback could coincide with Inter Miami’s crucial away tie against the Chicago Fire.

Given his importance to both his club and Argentina, the Herons are understandably cautious about rushing his return.

Their goal is to get him back in peak physical condition for the playoffs, when they’ll be playing for the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup.

With a heavy slate of crucial matches ahead of them, Inter Miami could be in for a lucky break if Messi does really return in September.

Nine regular-season games are remaining, five of which will take place next month. Thus, there is a realistic chance that Inter Miami could secure the Supporters’ Shield by the end of September. Having Messi back in the lineup would be a significant boost as the team looks to wrap up the regular season on a high note.

Photo credit: IMAGO / TheNews2