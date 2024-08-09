A year ago, Lionel Messi’s arrival in Major League Soccer created a frenzy that was nothing short of extraordinary. The “Messi Effect” saw ticket prices skyrocket to unprecedented levels; fans clamored for a chance to witness one of the greatest players compete on American soil. The anticipation was palpable, especially as Messi led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final against Nashville.

The demand to see Messi reached a fever pitch. Geodis Park, home of Nashville, became the epicenter of this excitement. The first extensive edition of the Leagues Cup, a competition between MLS and Liga MX, provided the perfect stage for Messi to potentially lift his first trophy with the Herons. Fans were willing to pay a premium for this golden opportunity. At the time, ticket prices soared, with some reaching an astronomical $12,000.

To put this in perspective, these prices exceeded those of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final. The cheapest seat for that match at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul was $77.50. In stark contrast, the lowest-priced seats for the Leagues Cup final were selling for $484.45; while the best seats in the house reached the $12,075 mark. The excitement surrounding Messi’s potential victory drove this incredible demand.

A dramatic Inter Miami decline in Leagues Cup ticket prices

Fast forward twelve months, and the situation has changed dramatically. The Messi mania that once drove ticket prices through the roof has cooled significantly. With the Argentine sidelined due to injury, it has generated a noticeable decline in interest for this year’s Leagues Cup, and ticket prices have plummeted. The difference in enthusiasm is stark, and it’s evident in the resale market.

For instance, during a recent Leagues Cup game between Inter Miami and Toronto, sideline tickets were available for as low as $4 just an hour before kickoff. This sharp decline in ticket prices reflects a broader decrease in interest in the tournament, particularly in Messi’s absence.

The drop in ticket prices is just one indicator of the waning interest in this year’s Leagues Cup. Miami Herald journalist Michelle Kaufman highlighted this issue on the newspaper’s podcast, Inside Inter Miami. “I have a feeling that [Leagues Cup] TV ratings are probably down,” Kaufman noted. “The attendance is down. Ticket prices are down, and interest in general has probably not been as good.

“You know that the Apple executives were expecting big numbers for the Leagues Cup this year because they got huge numbers last year. I would absolutely bet that the numbers are much lower than they were last year when Leo Messi is playing in the tournament and playing in this country for the first time.”

This sentiment was echoed by Miami Herald Deputy Sports Editor Andre Fernandez, who pointed out that Messi’s absence due to injury has significantly impacted the tournament’s appeal. “I think Messi is a big part of it. They surrounded so much of it last year around him. And for him to be absent because of an injury, it takes away so much luster from this [Leagues Cup].”

Broader soccer landscape

The decline in interest in the Leagues Cup might also be attributed to a crowded soccer calendar this summer. Major events like the Olympics, Euro 2024, Copa America, and various international club friendlies have likely diverted attention away from the Leagues Cup. “I think this summer there’s too much on the calendar for soccer fans,” Kaufman added, suggesting that the saturation of high-profile events has diluted the impact of the Leagues Cup.

Despite the decrease in interest in the Leagues Cup, it’s worth noting that soccer still enjoyed widespread attention across the United States this summer. Over one million fans attended summer friendlies, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the sport. The presence of major European clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and AC Milan, as well as five of England’s “Big Six,” didn’t seem to have any problems drawing massive crowds, eager to see world-class players and teams in action.

