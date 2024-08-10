Atalanta find themselves in a dire situation just days before their UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

After winning the Europa League, the Italian club earned the right to compete for this prestigious title. However, now they are grappling with a series of setbacks threatening their preparations.

The summer of 2024 has been nothing short of disastrous for La Dea. It began with the devastating injury to star striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian striker suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a 4-1 friendly defeat against Parma.

This injury has sidelined him for at least six months, forcing Atalanta to seek a replacement. They quickly moved to sign Mateo Retegui from Genoa, but the challenges didn’t stop there.

The team’s struggles continued in their latest pre-season match against German side St. Pauli, where they suffered a demoralizing 3-0 defeat.

Atalanta’s defensive vulnerabilities were fully displayed during their encounter with St. Pauli. Despite reaching half-time with the scoreline level, the team collapsed in the second half, conceding three goals in less than 25 minutes.

The goals resulted from glaring defensive errors; including a poorly defended set piece, a blunder by Isak Hien, and a chaotic attempt to deal with a third goal.

This latest performance only adds to the growing sense of unease within the Black and Blues camp.

The team’s defensive issues, coupled with the absence of key players due to injuries, have left them in a state of disarray.

As they prepare to face Real Madrid, these defensive weaknesses could be their undoing.

Scamacca is going to be a huge loss for Atalanta

Injury woes and transfer sagas

To make matters worse, Nicolo Zaniolo, one of their key players, was forced out of the match due to tendonitis in his left foot; the same foot that had previously sustained a fracture, ending his chances of representing Italy at Euro 2024.

Zaniolo’s injury is particularly concerning as he was expected to play a significant role in the upcoming Super Cup match.

The 25-year-old’s injury is the latest setback in Atalanta’s challenging period. The Italian midfielder, who joined Atalanta on loan from Galatasaray earlier this summer, was expected to be a key figure for the team. However, his ongoing injury issues have cast doubt on his availability for the UEFA Super Cup.

Initial reports suggest that Zaniolo will undergo further specialist consultations and tests at the La Madonnina Hospital in Milan.

The club hopes he will recover in time for the match against Real Madrid, but the situation remains uncertain. Zaniolo’s potential absence, combined with Scamacca’s long-term injury, leaves Atalanta severely depleted in attack.

Adding to their woes, midfielder Teun Koopmeiners did not make the journey to Hamburg as he is reportedly pushing for a transfer to Juventus. Koopmeiners’ refusal to train or play as he seeks to secure his move adds another layer of uncertainty to the team’s preparations.

His potential departure would further weaken Atalanta’s squad, leaving them without one of their most influential players.

Advantage Real Madrid?

As Atalanta grapple with injuries and internal turmoil, Real Madrid can easily capitalize on their opponents’ misfortunes.

The Spanish giants, who secured the UEFA Champions League title last season, are the overwhelming favorites to win the Super Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s side has its own challenges, particularly in defense, but the absence of key Atalanta attackers like Scamacca and potentially Zaniolo significantly tilts the odds in their favor.

Real Madrid will view the Super Cup as an opportunity to kickstart their season with silverware.

The match, set to take place in Warsaw on August 14, will be their first competitive fixture of the season. With Atalanta in crisis, Los Blancos will be confident of adding another trophy to their illustrious collection.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia