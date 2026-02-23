Gianni Infantino’s FIFA could introduce new anti-time-wasting rule at 2026 World Cup after pilot tests

FIFA have implemented several rule changes in soccer in recent years to prevent players and teams from wasting time and, consequently, increase effective playing time over the 90 minutes of a match. In this case, the governing body presided over by Gianni Infantino is looking to introduce yet another rule change for the 2026 World Cup following a series of pilot tests.

One of the most common “techniques” used to keep the clock running is for players, most often from the winning team, to go to ground and request medical assistance. That lost time not only affects the trailing side, but also slows the pace of the match and gives coaches additional opportunities to deliver instructions to their players, a situation in which the losing team is at a clear disadvantage.

As reported by BBC Sport, FIFA have proposed that players who receive treatment for an injury be required to stay off the field for one minute. Versions of this rule have been applied differently across several leagues, but the length of time a player must remain off varies depending on the competition, and now the governing body is eager to standardize the criteria.

In the case of the Premier League, players who require medical attention must leave the pitch and remain on the sideline for 30 seconds, a rule adopted for the 2023-24 season. In Major League Soccer, the approach is similar, but the rule is triggered if a player stays on the ground for more than 15 seconds and the physio is called onto the field.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United walks off the pitch with a medical staff member.

Apart from the green card that coaches could use to request a VAR review, Infantino‘s FIFA have conducted several tests during the Arab Cup regarding players receiving medical treatment. Backed by FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina, players were required to stay outside the field for two minutes, a considerable amount of time.

Changes could be applied first at the 2026 World Cup

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body responsible for rule changes in soccer, held a meeting back in January to discuss initial steps toward potential adjustments, including expanding VAR’s authority during matches. Now, all proposals will have to be approved at the general meeting on Saturday the 28th.

Generally, rules approved by IFAB take effect at the start of the next season, meaning no changes would be implemented during the 2025-26 campaign, specifically before July 1. However, with competitions concluding earlier because of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA are eager to apply these changes and debut them at the upcoming tournament to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.