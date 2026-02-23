Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr equals clubs' defensive record in Saudi Pro League after 4-0 win

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al Nassr in outstanding form, helping lift the team back to the top after a shaky start to 2026. Following a dominant 4–0 win over Al Hamza, the club showcased not only attacking firepower but also impressive defensive solidity, matching a long-standing team record in the Saudi Pro League.

In Saturday’s match, Ronaldo added to his legacy by scoring first in the 14th minute from a tight angle and again in the 79th to complete his brace (both with his left foot) bringing his career total to 964 goals. At the other end, Al Nassr preserved another clean sheet, a result that allowed the club to tie a notable defensive milestone.

With goalkeeper Bento recording the shutout, Al Nassr now have six consecutive clean sheets in league play. That matches the club record in the competition, previously set over the same number of matches between October 2014 and February 2015.

The run also coincides with Al Nassr’s strong form, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak in league action, though not all of those victories were shutouts. The defensive stretch began on Jan. 26 against Al Taawoun, and since then neither Al Kholood, Al Riyadh, Al Ittihad, Al Fateh nor Al Hazm have managed to find the net.

Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus Al Nassr FC players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

Simakan’s return a major boost for Al Nassr’s back line

After recording the best start in Saudi Pro League history with 10 straight wins, Al Nassr struggled to regain momentum following the break for the Arab Cup. Between Matchdays 12 and 15, Ronaldo’s side posted one draw and three consecutive losses, a major setback that cost them ground in the title race.

Mohamed Simakan missed three of those four matches with a hamstring muscle tear, a significant absence considering Al Nassr had conceded only five goals in the first nine games he played. Since returning to fitness and forming a partnership with former FC Barcelona Íñigo Martínez, the center-back duo has become a cornerstone of one of the club’s strongest defensive stretches.

Ronaldo and a chance to break another record

Al Nassr currently sit second after Al Ahli moved above them by one point with an extra match played. In their next outing, Ronaldo will have an opportunity not only to reclaim first place but also to set a new club record for consecutive clean sheets.

On Wednesday, February 25, Al Nassr will visit Al Namja SC, who sit bottom of the Saudi Pro League standings. The hosts rank among the league’s lowest-scoring teams with 21 goals and have conceded 46, making the matchup a prime opportunity for Ronaldo to add to his scoring tally, and for Al Nassr to secure another shutout and stand alone in the record books.

