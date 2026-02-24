Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Son Heung-min’s LAFC set attendance record on historic MLS opening weekend

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Son Heung-min (L) #7 of the Los Angeles FC and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.
Son Heung-min (L) #7 of the Los Angeles FC and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.

The clash between Lionel Messi and Son Heung‑min drew massive fan interest to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for one of the most anticipated matchups in Major League Soccer. While LAFC cruised to a dominant 3-0 win over Inter Miami, both the Argentine and South Korean stars helped make history by contributing to a record-setting crowd during a landmark opening weekend for the league.

With Son’s arrival in the league in the summer of 2025, a matchup against Messi always felt inevitable. When the MLS released the 2026 schedule, it featured Inter Miami traveling to face LAFC, who also opted to move the game from their usual home at BMO Stadium for the first time in club history.

Using the Coliseum as the venue, the matchup between Messi’s Inter Miami and Son’s LAFC drew a sellout crowd of 75,673 fans. In addition to ranking among the largest crowds in league history, the match set the record for the highest attendance ever for an MLS season opener.

The records didn’t stop there. According to league figures, Matchday 1 of the 2026 season drew a combined attendance of 387,271 fans across all 15 games. With Messi and Son headlining the slate, it marked not only the most-attended opening weekend in MLS history, but also the highest total attendance for any single match weekend the league has ever staged.

Fans of Los Angeles FC cheer during the MLS match against Inter Miami CF at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Fans of Los Angeles FC cheer during the MLS match against Inter Miami CF at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

As more global stars arrive, fan interest in soccer across the United States continues to grow with the 2026 World Cup approaching. In fact, the total represents a 5% increase over last year’s opening weekend and a 17% jump compared to the 2025 regular-season average.

Lionel Messi could face Antoine Griezmann in 2026 MLS as World Cup winner nears move to Inter Miami rivals

Lionel Messi could face Antoine Griezmann in 2026 MLS as World Cup winner nears move to Inter Miami rivals

Messi and Son fall just short of all-time MLS mark

When the league opener between Inter Miami and LAFC was scheduled, the West Coast club made the bold decision to stage the match at the Coliseum, a venue that has rarely hosted soccer. The 75,673 fans in attendance witnessed multiple attendance milestones, though the crowd ultimately fell short of the league’s all-time single-game record.

That mark still belongs to a 2023 meeting between LA Galaxy and LAFC. Played at the Rose Bowl, that Fourth of July clash in Pasadena drew 82,110 spectators, leaving this latest star-studded showdown nearly 7,000 fans shy of the top spot.

