FIFA has published the regulations for the expanded Club World Cup, revealing both expected and surprising stipulations. Gianni Infantino appears to be attempting to mitigate concerns about an already congested football calendar by mandating large squads, a move criticized for failing to address the underlying issue of limited squad depth.

The official document includes a commitment from participating clubs, described by many as more of a formality than a legally binding obligation: “By signing the participation agreement, participating clubs commit to fielding the best possible team in all competition matches.”

This clause is unprecedented in Club World Cup history and unusual in other major competitions. It’s widely interpreted as a safeguard against potential boycotts from players and coaches who oppose the excessive number of matches.

Critics argue that the rule lacks meaningful enforceability. While a manager like Diego Simeone could choose to bench star players like Antoine Griezmann, Julián Álvarez, and Jan Oblak, there’s no clear way to prove these choices violate the “best possible team” clause. Last-minute injuries or disciplinary reasons could also provide plausible deniability.

The inclusion of this unprecedented clause underscores FIFA’s desire to position the Club World Cup as a high-profile event, not a mere summer exhibition. However, whether clubs will actually abide by the spirit of this commitment remains a significant question.

Strict penalties for withdrawal

FIFA’s regulations also outline severe penalties for clubs withdrawing from the competition. A withdrawal 30 days prior to the tournament will result in a CHF 250,000 (approximately €265,000) fine; a later withdrawal will incur a CHF 500,000 fine. Future participation and further financial penalties are also possible.

These measures are clearly intended to ensure the tournament proceeds without disruption and maximize its appeal and profitability.

Tournament format and regulations

The tournament, to be held every four years, coinciding with FIFA World Cup years and avoiding clashes with the UEFA European Championship, will feature 32 teams divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to a single-elimination knockout stage.

The competition will follow a World Cup-style format, but without a third-place playoff. Other notable rules include the automatic suspension of players accumulating two yellow cards (though cards will be cleared after the quarterfinals), the use of extra time and penalties to decide tied matches, and squad size requirements (a maximum of 35 players, including three goalkeepers, with only 26 allowed per match day).

Player welfare concerns and roster flexibility

FIFA aims to protect player welfare through flexible roster regulations, allowing a squad size of up to 35 players—a seemingly player-friendly initiative. However, this increased flexibility doesn’t entirely address the core issue.

Most clubs lack 35 players of elite quality; the inclusion of youth players is not a new phenomenon. The rule effectively allows coaches to rotate in younger players while still technically satisfying the “best possible team” clause, creating a paradoxical situation.

Contractual issues and player replacements

The tournament extends until July 13th, a date that will fall after several players’ contracts expire. FIFA allows teams to replace players whose contracts end mid-tournament, enabling teams to add two additional players (outside the initial 35-player limit).

This regulation raises questions about player eligibility and contract extension negotiations. The situation highlights the complex interplay between the tournament’s rules, player contracts, and the transfer market.