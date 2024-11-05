Sporting Lisbon stunned Manchester City on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League, overturning an early deficit to secure a 4-1 victory and handing Pep Guardiola his third consecutive defeat. But when was the last time the Spanish coach lost three matches in a row?

After City took the lead in the fourth minute, Sporting responded with two penalty goals and a late clincher from Viktor Gyokeres, adding to a tally completed by Maximiliano Araújo. The defeat follows recent losses to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup and Bournemouth in the Premier League. Yet, Guardiola has endured this type of stretch before at City.

The last time Guardiola’s Manchester City lost three consecutive games was in April 2018, during the 2017-18 season. That month, City faced a critical stretch, taking on Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Against Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, City suffered a 3-0 defeat at Anfield in the first leg. Over the weekend, they fell again, losing 3-2 at home to Manchester United. Seeking redemption in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, City’s comeback bid fell short as they lost 2-1, marking Guardiola’s previous three-game losing streak.

Guardiola nearing a negative record in his career

Guardiola matched his loss-streak after 6 years, and fans are claiming for answers. Next Manchester City game will be against Brighton at the Community Stadium, and if the Seagulls manage to deliver another loss the Pep, it’ll mark the first time Pep reaches 4 losses in a row as a coach.

Gyokeres, the goal-scoring machine for Amorim

Viktor Gyokeres was relentless against City, netting twice from the penalty spot and once from open play, while City’s Erling Haaland missed his chance, striking the crossbar on a penalty attempt.

Gyokeres, who consistently delivered for English side Coventry City before joining Sporting, continues his impressive scoring streak, with 66 goals in his last 67 games – establishing himself as a rising force in European soccer.