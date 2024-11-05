The 2025 Club World Cup‘s expanded format continues to spark controversy, particularly among Europe’s top clubs. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has once again voiced his concerns regarding the tournament’s impact on the already demanding football calendar.

Speaking following his team’s defeat to Bournemouth, Guardiola highlighted the intense scheduling: “In previous seasons, we played many games. If we reach the later stages of the Club World Cup, we’ll play over 70.”

He then drew a comparison to the NBA, stating, “70 games is like the NBA, but they have four months of vacation, and we have three weeks. When that happens, you have injuries for a long time.”

2025 Club World Cup: Dates and format

The revamped Club World Cup, taking place in the United States, will run from June 15th to July 13th, 2025. This new tournament replaces the former FIFA Confederations Cup.

The expanded format will feature 32 teams from around the globe, a significant increase compared to previous editions. This aims to boost global interest and competitiveness, offering clubs from all continents a chance to compete on an international stage.

The tournament will consist of two main phases: a group stage and a knockout stage.

Group Stage:

Eight groups of four teams each will be drawn randomly.

Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format (three games per team).

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

Knockout Stage:

Round of 16: A single-elimination format will determine the eight quarterfinalists.

Quarterfinals and Semifinals: Further single-elimination matches will narrow the field to the final two.

Final: The final match will determine the 2025 Club World Cup champion.

This revised version presents the information in a more structured and accessible manner for English-speaking audiences. The key concerns raised by Guardiola are highlighted, along with the key details of the tournament’s new format.