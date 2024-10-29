Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will be leading an official task force regarding player welfare. FIFA is assembling the group amid widespread concerns over fixture congestion. Several clubs, coaches, and players have recently joined together to voice their frustrations on the issue.

Real Madrid, the reigning European champions, announced this past summer that they may boycott the 2025 Club World Cup. This came after FIFA revealed that the competition would be heavily expanded. The tournament has typically been contested by just seven clubs. Nevertheless, the new competition, which is set to be played in the United States next summer, will now feature 32 teams.

Just days after Real’s statement, FIFPro, the global soccer players union, announced legal action against FIFA. While the case was triggered by several decisions by the governing body, it essentially centers around the Club World Cup. FIFPro officially represents nearly 65,000 professional soccer players across the globe.

2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri then claimed that players could soon go on strike if FIFA keeps increasing fixture lists. Several players, including Real’s Thibaut Courtois, supported the remarks by the Manchester City star. Rodri unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury just days after the claim.

Wenger has worked extensively with FIFA since Arsenal departure

FIFA is attempting to combat the overwhelming backlash by implementing the new task force. Following his departure from coaching, Wenger was hired by FIFA to become their Chief of Global Football Development. In the role, the Frenchman is essentially responsible for growing and developing the sport.

Along with this position, Wenger also works as a key member of the Football and Technical Advisory Panel. The job allows the former manager to submit input on potential official rule changes in the sport. Wenger has since pushed for a controversially major alteration to the offside law.

FIFA is asking Wenger and the task force to discuss player welfare issues with “key stakeholders” in soccer. “The objective of the task force is to examine how suitable and effective safeguards for players can be implemented, also taking into account practical considerations from operational, medical, regulatory, and legal perspectives,” read a FIFA statement.

Following the talks, the task force will then make their recommendations regarding the issue. FIFA claims that the panel will also review “scientific research” on players’ physical and mental health in dealing with fixture congestion. According to the governing body, the task force is expected to work on the task throughout the “coming weeks.”

Wenger previously voiced support for expanded Club World Cup

Despite coordinating a task force on player welfare, the 2025 Club World Cup is expected to go on as planned. Wenger is notably a vocal proponent of the controversially expanded tournament. In fact, the Frenchman previously claimed that increasing the Club World Cup to 32 teams will help make soccer more “global.”

Along with defending FIFA’s decision to expand the fairly unpopular competition, Wenger also believes players are essentially treated better now than ever before. The former coach claimed that the “welfare of the players… has increased dramatically” in recent decades. Wenger made the assertion by pointing to various improvements in injury prevention, recovery work, and nutrition.

